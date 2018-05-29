Where is the outrage about safety in our schools?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Do you recognize any of these names?

• Jared Black

• Shana Fisher

• Christian Riley Garcia

• Aaron Kyle McLeod

• Glenda Ann Perkins

• Angelique Ramirez

• Sabika Sheikh

• Christopher Stone

• Cynthia Tisdale

• Kim Vaughan

Chances are you don't. They are the names of the 10 victims of the May 18 shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas.

Their names are not familiar but their stories most certainly are: one student was planning a 17th birthday party, another was a football player and, at 17, the baby of a family of three siblings.

Then there was the substitute teacher who worked two jobs to help pay for the medical expenses of her terminally ill husband.

And the exchange student from Pakistan who was getting ready to go back to her country and yearned to eat a home-cooked meal from her mother.

Their stories are our stories.

On the same day of the Texas shooting, the Washington Post reported this sobering statistic: 2018 has been deadlier for our nation's children than for our servicemen and servicewomen who are in the military.

Could this possibly mean that being a student is more dangerous than being in the military?

No one is saying that just yet.

But this much is true, as students from Western Pennsylvania revealed in forums sponsored by the Trib in recent months: Students are scared to go to school. They are on edge. They are constantly looking over their shoulders, wondering not if a shooting will happen but when it will happen.

That there isn't more outrage about safety in our schools is stunning.

Because some day, the names on the list of victims will be names we recognize.