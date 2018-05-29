Quotables: DNA evidence gets new trial for man convicted in 1990 rape case
Former Harrison resident John Kunco spent 26 years in prison after being convicted of the rape of a 55-year-old New Kensington woman in 1991. He was released May 23 after a judge ordered a new trial based on DNA evidence. Lawyers for the Innocence Project argued testing revealed Kunco's DNA was not found on evidence collected at the crime scene. Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani called voice identification used to convict the 52-year-old Kunco faulty. Unreliable bite-mark testimony was cited as well.
“The commonwealth needs to really know what they are doing before they put an innocent man in jail.”
— John Kunco
“To me, this is overwhelming.”
— Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani, discussing the evidence
“I think I always knew he was innocent. The original case file, it's right in your face that he's innocent.”
— Loren Kunco, John Kunco's daughter.
“Nothing about this conviction was justified. None of the evidence fits this crime. There is no proof.”
— Attorney Karen Thompson