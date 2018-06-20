Vince Mercuri: Culture's ethical decline

Throughout history, the code of conduct of a society reflects the morals and values of its culture.

By definition, ethics is described as rules, standards, codes or principles that provide guidelines for morally right behavior and truthfulness in specific situations. Typically, these are voluntary actions one carries out with sufficient knowledge and choice. These guidelines help provide structure, boundaries and direction which, when adhered to, build values and ideals that elevate the standard of society's behavior.

Unfortunately, in today's environment, instead of concrete foundations to guide decisions/behaviors, we have embraced ethical relativism as our compass. Ethical relativism espouses the philosophy that right is what a person defines as right. While a personal choice to believe and act according to an individual view is understood and respected, it becomes self-serving. A culture driven by such a self-serving code will become narcissistic, and the greater good will be compromised.

Ethics has always dealt with human well-being. It discusses the nature of individual good, the nature of social good and the relation between the two. The balancing of this conflict between our pattern of nature, self-interests and a call to a standard of principled conduct that promote values, morals and community stability is at the core of our struggles as a society.

It has been my observation, over 40 years in the counseling business, that we all need clear and defined structure with goal-orientated expectations. People will act out until boundaries are established, testing the authority of any system.

At the core of this need for limits is the idea of the 4 Cs of boundaries: clear, concrete, consistent and consequences. This structure helps a person know what is acceptable conduct, to realize that his or her behavior impacts others and that there will be consequences for behavior that is contrary to social norms as well as benefits for actions that are appropriate.

This establishment of structure helps us to move beyond our own needs and recognize the value of a greater cause that promotes smooth functioning of society.

The forming and following of our personal code of ethics is a lifelong pursuit that is influenced by family, education, experience, culture and society.

Guides for personal ethical conduct may evolve, but at the core should be foundational beliefs, values and morals that do not waver.

Everyone embracing such standards will help to stabilize our fractured society.

Vince Mercuri, executive director of the Open Door Alcohol/Drug Treatment Center and Crisis Intervention Program in Indiana, Pa., is a member of the Valley News Dispatch Editorial Board.