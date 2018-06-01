John Stossel: Making a case against higher education

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Today, all Americans are told, “Go to college!”

President Obama said, “College graduation has never been more valuable.”

But economist Bryan Caplan says that most people shouldn't go.

“How many thousands of hours did you spend in classes studying subjects that you never thought about again?” he asks.

Lots, in my case. At Princeton, I learned to live with strangers, play cards and chase women, but I slept through boring lectures, which were most of them. At least tuition was only $2,000. Now it's almost $50,000.

“People usually just want to talk about the tuition, which is a big deal, but there's also all the years that people spend in school when they could have been doing something else,” Caplan points out.

“If you just take a look at the faces of students, it's obvious that they're bored,” he says. “People are there primarily in order to get a good job.”

That sounds like a good reason to go to college. But Caplan, in his new book, “The Case Against Education,” argues that there's little connection between what we absorb in college and our ability to do a job.

“It's totally true that when people get fancier degrees their income generally goes up,” concedes Caplan, but “the reason why this is happening is not that college pours tons of job skills into you. The reason is ... a diploma is a signaling device.”

It tells employers that you were smart enough to get through college.

Caplan says if students really want to learn, they can do it without incurring tuition debt.

“If you want to go to Princeton, you don't have to apply,” he points out. “Just move to the town and start attending classes.”

That's generally true. At most schools, you can crash college lectures for free. But almost no one does that.

“In people's bones, they realize that what really counts is that diploma,” concludes Caplan.

Because diplomas are now usually subsidized by taxpayers, college costs more. Tuition has risen at triple the rate of inflation.

“Just because it is lucrative for an individual doesn't mean it's a good idea for a country,” Caplan says.

A recent study found that a third of people haven't detectably learned anything after four years in college.

“If you're doing computer science or electrical engineering, then you probably are actually learning a bunch of useful skills,” Caplan says. But students now often major in abstract topics like social justice, diversity studies, multicultural studies.

But don't the liberal arts expand people's minds and make our brains work better?

“That's the kind of thing you expect teachers to say,” says Caplan. “There's a whole field of people who have actually studied this (and) they generally come away after looking at a lot of evidence saying, ‘Wow, actually it's wishful thinking.'”

Although Caplan thinks college is mostly a scam, he says there's one type of person who definitely benefits — tenured professors like him.

“A tenured professor cannot be fired. ... You got a nice income, and there are almost no demands upon your time.”

Caplan is only expected to teach for five hours a week. I told him that sounded like a government-subsidized rip-off.

“Yeah. Well, I'm a whistleblower,” he replied.

John Stossel is author of “No They Can't! Why Government Fails — But Individuals Succeed.”