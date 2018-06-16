Pennsylvania's primary problem

Donald Trump is right. Elections in the United States are fixed.

But he's wrong about how they are fixed, who is doing the fixing and what it is doing to our democracy.

Trump seems to believe that millions of illegal voters are stuffing ballot boxes with illicit votes. But that particular myth has been debunked by a phalanx of scholars, election administrators and other public officials, both Democrats and Republicans.

Trump's fantasy about widespread illegal voting is a crock. He is right, however, that elections are fixed — but he is right for the wrong reason.It's our own political institutions, including our political party primary systems, that increasingly create and reinforce the toxic malaise pervading contemporary politics.

Our electoral system is a “two-party system” — meaning that two major political parties win most of the elections, make most of the policy and monopolize most of the power. In reality, “most” is usually “all” as third parties and independents rarely win elections or exercise power in our system.

From the beginning of the two-party system in the 1790s, this meant the major parties needed a system to nominate candidates to run in state, congressional and presidential general elections. Successive systems known, respectively, as “caucuses,” “conventions” and “direct primaries” were used to nominate candidates.

The current system used for most American elections is the direct primary that first gained popularity in the early 20th century. Far from “democratic,” it still was more democratic than either the caucus or convention because it allowed rank-and-file voters to select (nominate) party candidates.

Over time, individual states adopting the primary system opted for either “open” or “closed” primaries. The open primary, with some variants, allows any registered voter to vote in the party primary of their choice regardless of whether they are registered with another party or no party at all. The advantage of open primaries is they increase participation, draw a wider swath of voters and are more representative of the electorate as a whole.

Closed primaries exist in just 11 states, including Pennsylvania. The argument for them is that they allow the major parties to control those who can vote in that party's primary.

The reality of closed primaries is much more ominous. In practice they tend to attract mostly committed, deeply involved voters, who in turn favor candidates toward the ideological extremes. This often leaves the more moderate without a candidate to strongly support.

According to the Pew Research Center, a majority of voters are moderates while a minority are “the most deeply partisan and ideological.” However, it is precisely this deeply partisan minority that tends to vote in Pennsylvania primaries — while the voiceless 80 percent tend to be the moderates who don't or can't vote.

Closed primaries effectively disenfranchise a majority of voters. Indeed, some 1.2 million registered Pennsylvanians are completely shut out of the process. Even if voters excluded in the spring do vote in November, their choice is limited to candidates chosen by someone else. This year some 80 percent of eligible voters were voiceless while the other 20 percent picked the nominees who will be on the November ballot.

Happily, more and more states have adopted the open primary system to minimize voter disenfranchisement. Even the Pennsylvania Legislature is considering a system that would allow independents and unaffiliated to vote in primaries.

Pennsylvania, however, is notoriously slow to change and much work needs to be done to bring about even modest reform.

The stakes are high. Our country is being torn apart by ideologues of both parties while more moderate, less extreme and less polarized voters are relegated to the sidelines.

Opening up the primary system is no magic wand, as other changes such as anti-gerrymandering reapportionment reform and increased voting participation must also come. But adopting an open primary would be a big step on a long road — a road that will only grow longer the longer we delay.

G. Terry Madonna is professor of Public Affairs at Franklin & Marshall College, and Michael Young is a speaker, pollster, author, and former professor of Politics and Public Affairs at Penn State University.