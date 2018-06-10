Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Traffic delays and headaches

Tribune-Review | Sunday, June 10, 2018, 11:07 p.m.
Construction markers line Route 28 on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. A planned closure of on-ramp to Route 28 southbound in Tarentum that was supposed to occur this weekend has been cancelled.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Construction markers line Route 28 on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. A planned closure of on-ramp to Route 28 southbound in Tarentum that was supposed to occur this weekend has been cancelled.

Updated 19 hours ago

Too often we point to government as being inflexible and insensitive to the public's needs.

Surprisingly that's not the case with the recent Allegheny Valley Expressway (Route 28) improvement project.

The $14 million project began early this spring. For Pittsburgh commuters in northern Allegheny County, southeastern Butler County and Armstrong County, it is the major highway used for daily commutes and to get to Pittsburgh sports and entertainment venues.

Traffic delays and detours can make the daily Pittsburgh rush-hour commute as long as 1.5 hours.

About 50,000 commuters from the Alle-Kiski Valley use the roadway. For those taking it to the Armstrong County line, it's 21,000.

The seven-mile long construction project was scheduled to have 12 northbound and southbound lane closings. PennDOT announced last week it has drastically cut that to two closures.

One of the main reasons is the amount of traffic it would have pushed onto Freeport Road, which runs through East Deer, Tarentum and the Natrona Heights section of Harrison.

“Detouring tens of thousands of vehicles onto a road with multiple traffic signals through multiple municipalities definitely would be difficult for motorists and also the local communities,” PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said.

To its credit, PennDOT met with local community officials to get their input. And after they got that input — they acted!

The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year. That's a long way away.

But the headache will be minimized thanks to the cooperation of PennDOT and local officials.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me