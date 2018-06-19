Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
The cost of looking toward the future

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 8:51 p.m.
One of the concepts Murrysville officials are entertaining for a playground in Murrysville Community Park.
Submitted photo
Murrysville is in a situation many other municipalities in the region should envy.

It's clearly an area where many people want to live, and it's clear that its leaders want to keep it that way.

While other towns have an aging population and struggle even to keep their roads maintained and paved properly, Murrysville, which the Census says has a median house value of $230,000 and median household income of $90,600, is finding ways to keep itself attractive for younger families.

It faces problems that others probably wish they had.

We're talking about Murrysville Council's concerns about how to develop a playground in Murrysville Community Park. But this being affluent Murrysville, officials want it to be a “destination park.”

Council floated a bond and earmarked about $300,000 for the project, which also proposes a splash park. But they've discovered that might not be enough money for the roughly 50-by-100-foot play area.

They might get a break on helping to pay for the project: a natural gas company has agreed to pay more than $200,000 for an easement to have a 30-inch gas line run beneath the park. And, like everywhere else, they're looking for grants and even corporate sponsorships to help defray the cost.

But regardless of the final price tag, they are looking for a way to retain their younger families and attract others.

While other municipalities with a much smaller tax base can't dream about building such a relatively extravagant playground, they should look more to the future — to trying to provide municipal services that would attract new, presumably younger people and families to live there. To give builders an incentive to build housing in towns that still have the open space to do so.

Is it a good thing that a town hasn't raised taxes in 10 or 15 years, as some boards boast of?

What's happening to its infrastructure in the meantime?

There always is, and always will be, people who struggle to pay their taxes, to keep their property. But their burden would be lessened if new businesses and working families move in.

Towns (and school districts) have to offer them a reason to do so. (Having a regular plan to maintain and repave roads is a start.)

It seems many municipalities operate only looking at the short term, which we think is the best way to continue in a downward spiral.

