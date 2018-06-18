Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Editorials

Judge was right not to delay child sex report's release any longer

Tribune-Review | Monday, June 18, 2018, 8:49 p.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

A state grand jury has finished its investigation into decades of alleged child sexual abuse at the hands of Catholic priests in six Pennsylvania dioceses, including those based in Pittsburgh and Greensburg.

Its 884-page investigative report is printed. The dioceses have been afforded a court-ordered courtesy copy, delivered a month in advance of its anticipated public release. Private meetings have been held. Lawyers, public relations pros and ordained leaders are carefully crafting their responses.

Over the course of 18 months, the state grand jury heard from countless people, including alleged victim/state Rep. Mark Rozzi, D-Berks County. Bishop Lawrence Persico of Erie — and former vicar general and chancellor of the Greensburg diocese — was the only one who voluntarily appeared to be questioned under oath.

Early this month, the judge presiding over the grand jury's work denied a request from one diocese — which filed its request without identifying itself — to delay the public release of the report so that hearings can be held to give priests mentioned a chance to defend themselves, never mind that none of them apparently is being charged with a crime.

The audacity of making such a request from the shadows is unfathomable, until you consider the decades in which the Catholic Church has hidden these alleged evils committed against the very youngest of their precious believers.

Leaders of the Pittsburgh and Greensburg diocese denied making the request. We take them at their word. Given the way leaders of the Erie diocese have responded — by appearing before the grand jury and publicly identifying every diocese employee to be credibly accused — eliminates them from suspicion.

That leaves the dioceses of Allentown, Harrisburg and Scranton.

Legally, the dioceses can see the report in advance. Morally, they've earned no such advantage.

That we still do not know the complete truth about what the church and its fiefdoms knew, when they knew it and what actions they took — or, more accurately — which ones they most certainly should have but didn't, is sinful.

This pending report likely will go a long way toward answering some of that. Yet, it will be the courts once again to deliver the truth, not the church. But it won't be the entire truth. Not even close.

Perhaps the cowardice of this lone diocese can be forgiven if the accusers in these cases get to see these priests tried in court. As the scope of the abuse investigated by this grand jury happened decades ago, most of these priests are likely dead.

Thankfully for Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III of Cambria County, the public release of the grand jury report will not be delayed and the Catholic Church will not get another chance to victimize accusers brave enough to seek what meager justice remains available to them.

