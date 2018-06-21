Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Editorials

Laurels & Lances: Jeannette mum on ex-principal's severance pay

Tribune-Review | Thursday, June 21, 2018, 8:35 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Lance: To the Jeannette City School District for not sharing the severance package awarded to the outgoing high school principal. Delaying the response to the Right-to-Know request submitted by the Trib prevents the school community from moving on and embracing the leadership of the newly hired principal.

Outgoing Principal Patricia Rozycki was put on administrative leave in March. Her resignation was accepted during a special school board meeting May 30 and she was awarded a severance package. School administrators declined to comment on the personnel issue — common practice for most hiring and firing decisions at many schools — but did tell the Trib that Rozycki was not involved in any inappropriate contact with students. So what's the holdup?

In the past, districts embroiled in controversy have made severance packages available without filing a Right-to-Know request. Woodland Hills, where the high school principal and superintendent resigned amid controversy in the past year, and Plum, where the superintendent resigned in September after a criminal teacher-student sex investigation came to light in 2015, are two examples.

Jeannette should make the information available so that the school community can move on and focus on starting the new school year with a new principal.

———

Watch list: Last week, the Freeport Area School Board approved a $32.7 million budget for 2018-19. The majority of directors voted to increase taxes of Butler County property owners about 2.1 percent, or about $70 more for the average homeowner. The 2.1 percent will generate about $335,000. At the same time the district plans to use about $2.5 million of an estimated $7 million surplus to balance the budget. How much of that money is unencumbered? Does the board really need that much money from taxpayers?

———

Laurel: Jacobs Creek Watershed Association recently held a grand opening for the Scottdale Family Friendly Water Trail, inviting the public to bring rafts, canoes, kayaks, “anything that floats” to a Lazy River Family Friendly Float Day.

Noting on its Facebook page that “Jacobs Creek has been isolated from our community for too long,” organizers scheduled an event to try out the new “in” and “out” ramps in Scottdale.

Annie Quinn, association executive director, called the day “an absolute success.”

More than 60 people, double the goal of 30, showed up to enjoy a slow float on a sunny day.

Paddlers and riders ranged from age 4 to 80, Quinn said, and covered the mile-long trail in about 45 minutes.

Sponsorship from Silvis Group Inc. landscaping firm and a grant from the Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers, through the American Canoe Association, helped make the first launch a reality, she said.

“It was a great event. We had eight firefighters and six Scottdale borough parks and recreation volunteers helping,” Quinn said.

Riders are welcome to use the water trail during operational hours. Those under 12 or non-swimmers are required by state law to use personal flotation devices.

“The ramps are now open in perpetuity,” Quinn said.

Kudos to the watershed association for bringing another recreational option to local residents.

Float away, lazy river (and creek) fans.

