Featured Commentary

A gift of Christmas lights
Bob Pellegrino | Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, 8:57 p.m.
AFP/Getty Images
Thousands of lights illuminate a residential house festively decorated for Christmas in Mainbernheim near Wuerzburg, southern Germany, on December 9, 2016. Owners of the house took eight weeks to install the decorations that will stay until January 6, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / dpa / Karl-Josef Hildenbrand / Germany OUTKARL-JOSEF HILDENBRAND/AFP/Getty Images

Editor's note: Below is a reprint of a special Christmas column first published in 2007.

Nothing said Christmas more to my Pop than exterior illumination. As much as he adored his twinkling lights of bright Christmas hues, I came to abhor those old, weathered strands of aggravation.

Rigging the outdoor lights traditionally was assigned to me and my two brothers. Carmine, the oldest, would hang the lights, muttering under his breath. My job was to feed him the strands (heaven forbid if they got tangled). And Vinnie, who was supposed to be helping, invariably would be out in the street, busting the spent bulbs. It wouldn't have gone well for Vinnie if Pop caught him.

In his day Pop was one tough hombre. Long before medical school and his busy private practice, he lugged sides of beef on his shoulders working in his father's butcher shop. In military service during World War II, he was struck by a truck. Reputable accounts have it that the truck got the worst of it.

Needless to say, it was never wise to provoke Pop's wrath. And if peace on Earth and good will to this often irritable man meant getting those lights up year after year, so be it.

In time the seasonal chore fell entirely to me, the youngest son. Through high school, college and even after marriage, I returned to the homestead each December, typically in freezing weather, to hang those worn, tired lights — which in time had become a fire hazard.

But Pop adamantly refused to replace them. He wouldn't let me buy new ones. Instead he'd find some tape and patch them. In my father's domain, enough tape could fix anything.

Of course those patched strands of hot bulbs frequently shorted out, which made the job that much more challenging. One year, after an especially cold day grappling with the lights, I no sooner got back to my own house when the phone rang.

“Robert, the lights went out!”

Back I went the next day to search for the short.

In time, and after two bypass surgeries, Pop didn't fuss as much about his lights. But occasionally, he would still amble out the front door and look up at the illuminated bulbs. And I just knew what was coming.

“Robert, there're too many lights on one side.”

“Fine, I'll move them! Miserable rotten lights!”

On one occasion, reaching farther than I should have from atop a ladder, I fell onto the front steps, landing squarely on my back. Long past Christmas the pain from two broken ribs lingered.

But sure enough I was back atop that old rickety ladder the following year, grousing and cursing and stringing strands now completely black with electrical tape.

The Old Man would come out and peer over his glasses.

“I don't see many red bulbs.”

“All right, I'll change them!” Dag burn it! Then one year, an epiphany.

Pop, 79, and now suffering from congestive heart failure, came outside as I was finishing up. He didn't say a word. He just looked up at the lights, his glasses reflecting the multicolored glow, and he smiled — much like a youngster does on Christmas morn, gazing upon gifts under the tree.

Of all the ties and trinkets and electronic gizmos I had given Pop for Christmas over the years, the very best gift was the one I never recognized. And at that, it was infinitesimal compared with everything Pop had given me.

The next year I moved to Pennsylvania. Vinnie, the bulb-breaker, inherited the honor of putting up the family Christmas lights, now with his own son.

Pop died on April, 20, 2000. Especially at this time of year I miss him. And I think that if there're Christmas displays in heaven, his must be radiant.

But heaven help the angels who hang Pop's Christmas lights.

Bob Pellegrino is the editorial page editor for the Tribune-Review (bpellegrino@tribweb.com).

