The battle that awaits in Harrisburg

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness ... .” So begins Charles Dickens' “A Tale of Two Cities.” And although it is set in the years prior to the French Revolution, it also applies to the recent performance of Republicans in the Pennsylvania Legislature.

As official Harrisburg prepares for what is shaping up to be another epic budget battle, the big question is: Which GOP will show up in 2017? Will it be the Republican-controlled Legislature that last year stood its ground and fought Gov. Tom Wolf's historic tax and spending proposals, or will it be the GOP that this year folded like a cheap tent and approved $1.4 billion in new spending?

The spending hike might not qualify as the worst of times, but coming on the heels of a successful struggle against the Wolf administration's spending demands, it did leave a lot of folks puzzled. After winning the longest budget fight in state history, why turn around and cave in months later? This leaves most observers — and quite a few participants — at a loss when it comes to predicting how the 2017 budget war will unfold.

We are certain of a few things.

The toxic stew of tax increases and new taxes cooked up to pay for this year's massive spending increase has failed to live up to expectations. To date, revenue collections for the 2017-18 fiscal year are running $261.8 million below estimates. This, coupled with a “structural budget deficit” pegged at over a billion dollars, means the new budget will begin with a significant gap between spending and revenue.

We also can be sure that Wolf will again demand massive spending increases and the taxes to pay for that spending. Since most of his priorities have not been funded, chances are they will be dusted off and included in his new budget proposal.

But should Republicans sit back and wait for the governor to set the agenda? Will they want to go on offense? Will the resolute leaders who fought and won the first budget battle show up to play — or will it be the ones who forfeited this year's game?

All this will play out against the backdrop of the rapidly approaching 2018 election for governor. For his part, Wolf will want to deliver the goods of higher spending to his largely urban constituency.

It won't be so simple for Republicans.

With a number of legislators eyeing the race for the Republican gubernatorial nomination, the upcoming budget battle is fraught with peril. There are pressures for leaders to “be responsible” and give in to spending demands. But with a veto-proof Senate majority and a historically large majority in the House, voters are not likely to be either understanding or forgiving if the GOP doesn't stand firm.

Will it be the “best of times” with legislative Republicans standing up to a tax-and-spend governor? Or will it be the worst of times with the taxpayers of Penn's Wood getting stuck with yet another round of tax hikes? As the budget process begins a new cycle, it is impossible to tell which of the GOP's split personalities will emerge dominant in 2017. But both the pocketbooks of taxpayers and the political fortunes of many politicians will be affected by the outcome.

Lowman Henry is chairman and CEO of the Lincoln Institute and host of the weekly Lincoln Radio Journal.