Flights of fancy on public subsidies

“It's the way business is done.”

How many times have we heard public officials make such a statement when questioned about public subsidies for private entities?

“Everybody does it,” they add. “It's how we remain competitive.”

But when command economists tout “competition” with other people's money — taxpayers' — all too often it ends badly. For taxpayers and for the marketplace.

The latest example of turning taxpayers into venture capitalists comes from Pittsburgh International Airport. And, “If history is any guide, these subsidies will likely end up being another misuse of taxpayer money,” say Frank Gamrat and Jake Haulk, scholars at the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy.

The Allegheny County Airport Authority recently announced two deals to secure international flights from Iceland's WOW Air and Germany's Condor Airlines. But it wasn't the traditional (or a market-sound) case of a business seeing a demand for its services, risking its own money to meet that demand and, in turn, hoping to make a profit.

No, the authority dangled money from a stick to entice each airline to begin service in 2017. WOW will be paid $800,000 over two years and Condor will be paid $500,000. The money comes from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. As per usual for new airlines entering the Pittsburgh market, they will not have to pay landing fees for two years.

“However, just because airports are eager to boost their portfolio of destinations served does not mean taxpayer dollars should be used to do so,” Gamrat and Haulk say.

Even if public subsidies are sufficient to entice carriers to begin service, “ultimately it will be passenger demand that will keep them long term,” AI's policy analysts remind.

And the demand curve in Pittsburgh is not as robust as some would lead you to believe.

The average growth rate (over the first nine months of 2016) for airports comparable to Pittsburgh International was 4.9 percent. That's more than double the Pittsburgh count, Gamrat and Haulk note.

“Unless travelers pack the planes on their way to Iceland and Germany, the commitment of the airlines is unlikely to extend beyond the subsidy period,” Gamrat and Haulk say.

By the way, that is not an argument to bolster subsidies.

Those handing out such subsidies often call them an “investment” to “prime the pump” for economic development. But if all such subsidies do is allow vacationers to travel at a lower-than-market rate, that's hardly the proper role of government. And once the subsidies are gone, too often so are the airlines.

“It remains to be seen whether any related new jobs in the region or state ever produce the taxes needed to cover the subsidy,” the researchers caution.

Bottom line: “(U)ntil the Pittsburgh-area economy begins to make major strides in job and income growth and climb out of the recent doldrums, the number of passengers traveling through Pittsburgh International is unlikely to grow much,” Gamrat and Haulk say.

After all, economic growth creates the demand for ancillary services — not the other way around.

Colin McNickle is a senior fellow and media specialist at the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy (cmcnickle@alleghenyinstitute.org).