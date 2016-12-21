A new moral for Rudolph's story

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's the holiday season, and some of you would prefer that columnists tone down the negativity, take a break from the criticizing and show some Christmas spirit. I get it: All the tough news, the bruising political attacks and the ugly aftermath can get discouraging.

And what better season to mellow out than this one? Bring on the twinkling lights and the soothing carols — starting with that old feel-good, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” in which the little guy wins the day.

Everyone loves the story of this reindeer whose fluorescent red nose sets him apart from all his reindeer friends. But let's be clear: They're no friends. They ridicule Rudolph because he's different, and because they're a bunch of snot-nosed conformists who think that makes them better.

In fairness, they probably never met another reindeer that looked different. Maybe their parents raised them to fear differences, and so they tried to compensate by heckling the different one and never got corrected.

Maybe they're just jealous. After all, their noses are only good for breathing and smelling, while Rudolph's also acts as a light bulb. If anything, he should be the one laughing and calling the other reindeer losers! But Rudolph's too classy to do that, and the bullies are evidently too clueless to see his advantage.

Unfortunately, it gets worse; those other reindeer also won't let Rudolph join in their reindeer games. It's blatant discrimination in violation of his civil rights.

You have to ask, where's Santa in all this? Did he know Rudolph was being bullied? What if he had shared the job of reindeer management with Mrs. Claus, or put the elves in charge? Poor Rudolph was left out there to fend for himself.

Yes, I know, the story has a happy ending. When Santa asks Rudolph to guide his sleigh, he's showing the bullies that their punching bag has advantages useful to the most popular guy on Christmas. But can you really say the reindeer now “love” Rudolph and celebrate his going down in history? Fat chance; they're just being opportunists. What have they really learned? Where's Rudolph's apology?

The good news is that Hawaii-born musician Jack Johnson shares a different ending to the story, in which Rudolph gets empowered, and the other reindeer get the message. Here's how his song describes what happens after the other song ends.

“Well Rudolph he didn't go for that

He said ‘I see through your silly games.

How could you look me in the face

When only yesterday you called me names?'

Well all of the other reindeers, man,

Well they sure did feel ashamed:

‘Rudolph you know we're sorry,

We're truly gonna try to change.'”

So the story has many morals, beginning with the importance of parents and institutions teaching young reindeer to be accepting of all. What if a bystander reindeer had stepped in and helped Rudolph? What if the decent reindeer started a grassroots movement, compelling the rogue ones to see the errors of their ways, make amends and join the movement? What if Rudolph went down in history not for his personal achievement but for making things better for all future red-nosed and otherwise different reindeer?

It feels good to set aside politics in favor of fantasy for a while. Or maybe we get to write our own endings.

Rekha Basu is a columnist for the Des Moines Register.