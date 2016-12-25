Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Featured Commentary

Mrs. Obama's manufactured miseries

Michelle Malkin | Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Just what we all need during the Christmas season: Un-merry millionaire Michelle Obama belly-aching about public life with billionaire Oprah Winfrey.

“There's nowhere in the world I can go and sit and have a cup of coffee,” Obama lamented. In September, she told InStyle magazine: “My hopes are to recapture some of the everydayness, some anonymity. ... (I)t will be nice to open up the paper, look at the front page, and know that you're not responsible for every headline.”

And back in June, again with Winfrey, the first lady griped that living in the spotlight was like “living in a cave.”

Complain, complain, complain. What a way to make the most of your last six months in the grand and glorious White House.

For the past eight years, Obama has traveled to every corner of the planet on the taxpayers' dime. She has been bestowed “fashion icon” status after enjoying two terms clad in haute couture unattainable to ordinary women in America.

Count your blessings much, Mrs. Grinch? Nope. All Barack Obama's bitter half really wants to do, she told Winfrey, is “drop into Target. I want to go to Target again.”

Funny that. The last time Obama shopped at Target, she turned the outing into a fake news narrative to stoke racial division. I consider her exploitation of the incident a perfect metaphor for the Obama years — faux populism bolstered by elitist Hollywood enablers, and then cynically transformed into a phony social justice crusade for crass political gain.

Back in 2012, Obama sat down with David Letterman, bragged about her ability to shop incognito at Target and told a warm and fuzzy story about helping a fellow customer who didn't recognize her. The shopper innocently asked Obama to retrieve laundry detergent from a high shelf.

“I reached up, 'cause she was short, and I reached up, pulled it down,” the first lady recounted, and the shopper joked, “Well, you didn't have to make it look so easy.” Obama beamed as she told Letterman: “I felt so good” doing an everyday good deed. Letterman's audience cheered.

Just a few years later, however, the encounter morphed into a tall tale of rampant racism, which she cunningly reshaped for People Magazine in 2014 during the aftermath of the Ferguson, Mo., riots and Black Lives Matter protests.

“Even as the first lady,” she moaned, “not highly disguised, the only person who came up to me” at a Target store “was a woman who asked me to help her take something off a shelf.” The headline of the article? “The Obamas: How We Deal With Our Own Racist Experiences.”

Last year, Obama persisted in plying and fine-tuning her false narrative at Tuskegee University's commencement — decrying the “sting” of “daily slights” she blamed on racism, including unnamed “clerks who kept a close eye on us in all those department stores.”

Now this incredibly blessed and privileged woman has the audacity to claim that “we” are “feeling what not having hope feels like,” as she whined to well-heeled gal pal Winfrey.

To borrow one of Mrs. Woe-Is-Me's own favorite phrases: Bye, Felicia! You and your manufactured miseries won't be missed.

Michelle Malkin is a senior editor at Conservative Review.

