Barack backhands Bibi

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Did the community organizer from Harvard Law just deliver some personal payback to the Israel Defense Forces commando? So it would seem.

By abstaining on that Security Council resolution declaring Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem illegal and invalid, President Obama “failed to protect Israel in this gang-up at the U.N., and colluded with it,” raged Benjamin Netanyahu.

Obama's people, charged Bibi, “initiated this resolution, stood behind it, coordinated on the wording and demanded that it be passed.”

White House aide Ben Rhodes calls the charges “falsehoods.”

Hence, we have an Israeli leader all but castigating an American president as a backstabber while the White House calls Netanyahu a liar.

This is not an unserious matter.

But unfortunately for Israel, the blow was delivered by friends as well as “sworn enemies.”

The U.S. abstained, but Britain, whose Balfour Declaration of 1917 led to the Jewish state in Palestine, voted for the resolution.

As did France, which allied with Israel in the Sinai-Suez campaign of 1956 to oust Egypt's Col. Gamal Nasser.

Vladimir Putin, who has worked with Netanyahu and was rewarded with Israel's refusal to support sanctions on Russia for Crimea and Ukraine, also voted for the resolution.

China voted yes as did Ukraine. New Zealand and Senegal, both of which have embassies in Tel Aviv, introduced the resolution.

Despite Israel's confidential but deepening ties with Sunni Arab states that share her fear and loathing of Iran, not a single Security Council member stood by her and voted against condemning Israel's presence in Arab East Jerusalem and the Old City.

While this changes exactly nothing on the ground in the West Bank or East Jerusalem where 600,000 Israelis now reside, it will have consequences, and few of them will be positive for Israel.

The resolution will stimulate and strengthen the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement against Israel, which has broad support among U.S. college students, Bernie Sanders Democrats and the international left.

If Israel does not cease expanding West Bank settlements, she could be hauled before the International Criminal Court and charged with war crimes.

Republicans are moving to exploit the opening by denouncing the resolution and the U.N. and showing solidarity with Israel. Goal: Replace the Democratic Party as the most reliable ally of Israel and reap the rewards of an historic transfer of Jewish political allegiance.

Here in the U.S., the U.N. resolution is seen by Democrats as a political debacle — and by many Trump Republicans as an opportunity.

Sen. Chuck Schumer has denounced Obama's refusal to veto the resolution, echoing sentiments about the world body one used to hear on America's far right.

“The U.N.” said Schumer, “has been a fervently anti-Israel body since the days (it said) ‘Zionism is racism' and that fervor has never diminished.”

If the folks over at the John Birch Society still have some of those bumper stickers — “Get the U.S. out of the U.N., and the U.N. out of the U.S.!” — they might FedEx a batch over to Schumer.

Pat Buchanan is the author of “The Greatest Comeback: How Richard Nixon Rose From Defeat to Create the New Majority.”