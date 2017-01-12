Grounded by federal regulations

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The nation's bustling airports accommodated more than 6 million people this holiday season. That surge can be hard on weary travelers who get bogged down by delays, overcrowding and cancellations, all of which is only made worse by the fact that many airports feel like they were last renovated during the Cold War.

Although America's airports serve more travelers than airports anywhere else in the world, many are handling far more passengers than their original designs intended.

Worse still, our largest and most important airports in cities like New York, Chicago and Los Angeles scrape the very bottom in terms of customer satisfaction.

These miseries are exacted on travelers because airports are prohibited from running like normal businesses due to burdensome government involvement.

Nearly every major airport in the United States is owned by a local government or authority. The result is that many airports are run like a government bureaucracy instead of an efficient, competitive business.

An even greater impediment is the inefficient and inequitable way airports are funded. Every time a traveler flies, a large portion of his ticket price — about 14 percent on average — is eaten up by taxes and government fees.

A big chunk of those taxes goes to fund the federal Airport Improvement Program, which provides grants for capital projects at U.S. airports to the tune of $3.4 billion every year.

The huge issue with this program is that it unfairly transfers ticket tax dollars from the airports that people use most to those that are used least.

The top 60 airports in the U.S. carry 88 percent of the nation's passengers but receive only 27 percent of grants from the Airport Improvement Program. The sad reality is that most fliers' ticket taxes are funding airports they will never use. This shortchanges the most significant airports that require the most capital investment.

On top of the lopsided funding regime, the federal government micromanages airports' business practices. The most harmful rule stipulates that airports cannot charge customers a fee for using the airport, with the exception of a price-controlled and highly regulated passenger facility charge.

What other business is prohibited from charging its customers for its services? This forces airports to rely on highly regulated sources of government revenue and deals they cut with airlines, which have an interest in restricting access from competitors that might provide better or cheaper services for fliers.

The mountain of regulations smothers airports' ability to operate as effective businesses. But it doesn't have to be this way. Several simple reforms would drastically improve the funding and regulatory regime for U.S. airports, with benefits and potential savings for the vast majority of fliers. These include eliminating burdensome regulations that restrict how airports can raise and spend revenues, reducing costly passenger taxes and allowing self-sufficiency and privatization to move U.S. airports toward a modernized, free-market funding system.

These reforms would drastically improve the efficacy of the nation's most vital hubs of commerce and travel.

Michael Sargent is a research associate at The Heritage Foundation.