School choice for kids who have none

For most Americans, school choice is an undisputed right.

Millions of parents choose to send their children to parochial or other private schools. Millions more decide where to rent or buy a home based on the quality of the local public schools.

The only people who do not enjoy this right are those who are too poor to move out of neighborhoods where public schools are failing. A disproportionate number of these are people of color.

This is the distinction to keep in mind as the incoming Trump administration prepares to make “school choice” its rallying cry. Education secretary-designate Betsy DeVos is a passionate advocate of vouchers and charter schools. Teachers unions are passionate opponents of both, and they will accuse DeVos of wanting to destroy public education.

In fact, the federal government can neither save nor destroy public education because most school funding comes from states and localities. But it can play an important role — and what it should do is encourage choice for the children who today have none, while not diverting resources to people who do not need the help.

How? Well, here's a suggestion: DeVos could offer one or two cities the chance to become laboratories of choice.

Any city where schools are struggling would be eligible to volunteer. The federal government would offer financial help, on the condition that the city and state not reduce their contributions.

The system would then stop funding schools and begin funding families. Every child would be given an annual scholarship. Poor children, who often enter school needing extra attention, would get bigger scholarships. Children with disabilities would get more, too.

Every school would then have to compete for students. Principals would be allowed to hire the teachers they wanted. In exchange, every school would have to measure its children's progress with identical tests, so that parents could compare. The tests would show not only which school's fourth-graders were reading at the highest level but also, and more importantly, which school's fourth-graders had made the biggest gains since third grade.

The first positive change would be almost immediate: Poor parents, so often ignored by public school bureaucrats, would find themselves being wooed and treated as valued customers.

Other aspects of the transition, including attracting quality charter schools, would take longer. Those schools would have to be persuaded that the local and federal governments were committed to running the experiment for the long term. But the positive results might soon become self-reinforcing: High-performing schools would attract more students, low performers would have to improve or close.

There is more than one way to promote choice, and the Trump administration could encourage a variety of local approaches. What it should not do is fly the banner of reform to help families that already enjoy school choice.

Particularly in the South, where whites migrated to private schools to escape integration a half-century ago, school vouchers without income limits could become a back-door subsidy of “segregation academies” and their offspring. It's hard to imagine anything that would more quickly, decisively — and deservedly — set back the cause of school choice.

Fred Hiatt is editorial page editor of The Washington Post.