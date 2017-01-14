Resolve to help small business

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

We all do it. On New Year's Day, we step on the scale or look in the mirror and then resolve to improve our lives.

If Pennsylvania policymakers took a good look in the mirror, they'd notice our state economy is in a funk. Over the past two years, the state unemployment rate has increased to 5.7 percent while the U.S. average fell to 4.6 percent. Over the same period, employment in Pennsylvania grew by only 1.35 percent while national job growth rose at twice that rate.

The state's Independent Fiscal Office also reports that over the next 10 years, the working-age population (20-64) will decrease by 181,000, while the 65-and-older age group will increase by 678,000.

We have a jobs problem. As Pennsylvania's older population explodes, lawmakers must do more to boost business growth and attract workers. Otherwise, we are headed for trouble.

The National Federation of Independent Business offers a simple solution: Fix the climate for small business in Pennsylvania and you fix the state economy.

The group offers a list of resolutions for lawmakers:

• Resolve to control spending. Budget battles, combined with threats of tax increases, reduce business confidence and hamper hiring. It's encouraging to hear legislative leaders talk about restructuring government. The Taxpayer Protection Act would limit spending growth. Thirty states do this.

• Resolve to place a moratorium on new regulations while establishing a review process to repeal outdated rules or regulations that provide little value. Small employers are buried in bureaucratic paperwork. Policymakers should fix the permitting process. Countless small-business owners have waited years to get permits from state and local entities. Many frustrated business owners simply give up or divert business capital to projects in other states.

• Resolve to fix the state tax code. It is so far out of sync with the IRS code that small-business owners need to keep separate sets of books. A fair tax code should be consistent and encourage growth through entrepreneurship and private-sector investment.

Pennsylvania should allow small businesses to deduct expenses for new equipment purchases, thus incentivizing small businesses to grow. The federal tax code allows businesses to expense $500,000 per year. At least 33 states allow the same.

• Resolve to improve workforce development. Despite rising unemployment, many small-business owners struggle to find qualified workers because of a skills gap. Meanwhile, the government earmarks workforce investment dollars only to specific training for certain jobs in certain industries. Let's simplify things. Let small employers deduct their employee training expenses.

• Resolve to clean up our courts. The lawsuit industry is driving businesses out of the state. Court dockets that are clogged with out-of-state lawsuits prevent local citizens with legitimate claims from accessing their courts. Lawmakers and the courts must end the practice of jury shopping and enact taxpayer protections that require state agencies that use private lawyers to disclose the terms of those contracts with the public.

With these changes, we can put Pennsylvania back on a path to prosperity.

Kevin Shivers is executive state director of the National Federation of Independent Business in Pennsylvania.