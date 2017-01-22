Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Featured Commentary

Trump's Twitter challenges

Jonah Goldberg | Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

The political class is still coming to grips with what appears to be Donald Trump's novel management philosophy: Government by Twitter. Put aside the familiar weirdness of our new president's gloating over Arnold Schwarzenegger's poor “Celebrity Apprentice” ratings. Trump's Twitter addiction poses heretofore unnoticed challenges for his administration.

Trump often emphasizes the value of being “unpredictable.” And he has a point — in certain contexts. Keeping our enemies guessing has advantages. Defenders of Trump's habit of jabbing corporations about their offshoring decisions will tell you that Trump is “setting the tone from the top.”

Whether or not you like Trump's economic reasoning, you can see why he likes keeping CEOs afraid of the crack of his Twitter whip.

But what about his own appointees and allies in Congress?

When I've talked to veterans of the Ronald Reagan administration, I've often heard a common observation. Knowing what the boss believed was both empowering and efficient. If you know a policy or a line in a speech will never fly with the president, you won't bother pursuing it.

Peter Robinson, the acclaimed speechwriter, has written at length about how knowing Reagan's vision made his job easier. Robinson could write “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!” because he knew it was what Reagan wanted to have happen.

“Ronald Reagan's writers were never attempting to fabricate an image, just to produce work that measured up to the standard Reagan himself had already established,” Robinson would later write.

The vast literature on leadership and management hammers away on this point: Provide a vision and then let the troops do the hard work.

Except for trade policy, there are few areas where Trump's troops have a clear idea of exactly what the boss wants, and his compulsive tweeting adds a layer of unpredictability. I've talked to a half-dozen committed and principled conservatives considering jobs in the administration, and I heard one recurring concern: “Will Trump have my back?”

The point isn't about personal loyalty but resolve in the face of the inevitable political and media backlashes that will come with any serious reform effort.

Consider the effort to repeal ObamaCare. Trump issued a series of Twitter fatwas earlier this month, saying that Congress shouldn't do anything that lets Democrats off the hook for the problems of the Affordable Care Act.

Politically, I think Trump is right to be concerned about the perils of repealing ObamaCare without having a replacement ready. But his glib response elicits fear among some conservatives that he won't stand fast on repealing ObamaCare — or much else. Serious conservative reforms will spark controversy, horrible headlines and negative coverage on “the shows” that the new president watches obsessively. Will Trump impetuously use Twitter to triangulate against his own troops?

Right now, Trump's defenders wave off such concerns, saying he's using Twitter to communicate a clear vision to his team and the whole country. Time will tell. To me, that seems like a generous reading between the lines — or between tweets about Meryl Streep.

Jonah Goldberg is an editor-at-large of National Review Online and a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.

