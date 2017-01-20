Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Featured Commentary

Freshman Langerholc's poor impression

Lowman Henry | Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

As the saying goes, you never get a second chance to make a first impression. That is bad news for freshman state Sen. Wayne Langerholc, who arguably has made the worst first impression of any legislator in the history of Penn's Wood.

Langerholc is one of three Republican senators who captured seats in last November's election, which were formerly held by Democrats. Their election has given the GOP a veto-proof majority in the state Senate, helping to further tilt the scales in Harrisburg against the big-spending policies of Gov. Tom Wolf.

But the champagne corks were put back into the bottles when Langerholc decided to renege on a key campaign pledge even before being sworn into office. The result has been an uproar not seen since the rebellion over the middle-of-the-night pay raise a decade ago.

First some background: Langerholc began 2016 as a challenger to longtime state Sen. John Wozniak in a district sandwiched between Johnstown and Altoona. Early on, he made a pledge to the Citizens Alliance of Pennsylvania (CAP), a Harrisburg-based pro-growth PAC, that he would not accept a pension if elected. CAP generally requires such a pension declination of its candidates because it supports pension reform that would move away from the current defined benefits to a defined-contribution, 401(k)-style system. (By way of full disclosure, I serve on the board of CAP PAC's affiliated nonprofit.) Langerholc received an investment from CAP of over $15,000 for his general election campaign, which included sending a glossy mailer to voters in his district highlighting his pledge not to take the state pension.

But then he did.

Langerholc's reason for breaking his pledge to taxpayers of his district is clear as mud. As the uproar went viral, he offered various explanations. He claimed he still supports pension reform and told a Harrisburg TV station that he wants all legislators and newly hired state employees in a 401(k)-style retirement system.

So why not lead by example? Langerholc then offered up another statement employing pretzel logic, claiming he had to sign up for the pension in order to eventually join a 401(k)-style system.

The initial TV report on Langerholc's pension pledge violation quickly spread, with the senator's subsequent interviews on the subject becoming more and more convoluted. His response included everything except an admission that he lapped up a perk that many consider to be unconstitutional in the first place.

This dust-up brings into focus the larger issue of candidates for legislative seats signing pledges or responding to candidate questionnaires. The vast majority of organizations will ask candidates to take a position on issues of importance to them.

The political consulting class and many party leaders are advising — if not requiring — their candidates to not sign pledges or fill out questionnaires. They don't want candidates taking stands on tough issues and likely will use the Langerholc kerfuffle as a prime example of what happens when you do.

But when it comes to pledges and questionnaires, the solution is not for candidates to refuse to answer. The solution is actually very simple: Tell us where you stand, tell us what you will do, and then keep your word.

Lowman Henry is chairman and CEO of the Lincoln Institute and host of the weekly Lincoln Radio Journal.

