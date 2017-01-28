'Living' the opioid epidemic

A year ago, I woke in the night with pain so severe I was crying before I was fully aware of what was happening. A 50-year-old cop sobbed like a child in the dark.

It was a ruptured disc and related nerve damage. Within a couple of months, it became so severe that I could no longer walk or stand. An MRI later, my surgeon soothingly told me it would all be OK. He would take care of me; the pain would end.

After surgery, I never saw that surgeon again. A nurse practitioner handed me a prescription for painkillers — 180 tablets, 90 each of oxycodone and hydrocodone.

I was lucky: I already knew how easily opioid addiction could destroy a life. So as soon as I could, I weaned myself off the medication. Still, I fell into the trap when my pain returned months later, and I started taking the pills again.

Since then, I've been stuck like a growing number of people in a system that leaves patients beholden to terrible health policy, the horrific consequences of federal drug policy, uninformed media hysteria about an opioid epidemic and an army of uncoordinated medical professionals bearing — then seizing — bottles of pills.

I asked repeatedly for alternatives, but I was told none were available. I started physical therapy and sought treatment at an authorized pain management clinic. My first pain management doctor was terse as she prescribed more hydrocodone for daytime and oxycodone for the night, when my pain was worse.

A nearby chain pharmacy refused to fill the prescription, saying, “You can't mix hydrocodone and oxycodone.” When I called the pain clinic for help, the staff berated me for bothering them. They asked whether I was seeking drugs. I was — the ones they had prescribed.

This shaming treatment is common among pain patients, and there are a lot of us: Pain affects dozens of millions of Americans, more than diabetes, heart disease and cancer combined.

My insurance company paid for eight physical therapy sessions and refused more. They'll pay for buckets of Vicodin. But non-narcotic relief? I'm on my own.

Now, like so many other Americans, I find myself in a medical twilight zone where distrust outweighs care, where doctors fear censure and pass me off to another office.

My life is filled with indignities large and small. I'm subject to urine tests to determine whether I've taken anything other than the opioids I've been prescribed. Every month when I try to get my prescriptions filled, it becomes another skirmish in the War on Drugs. I must bring all my pill bottles, like a schoolboy, so the nurse can count the remaining pills.

For some pain patients, the challenges are so great that they have given up. They turn to the street for their pain relief, where the drugs are cheaper and easier to obtain. After four decades of all-out war on illicit drug use, scoring street heroin is still far simpler than filling a legal prescription at an authorized dispensary. How can this be considered a success?

As a cop, I need to be careful not to dull my senses. I began to consider quitting police work. Then I visited Robert Semlear, a family medicine practitioner, on an unrelated issue. He looked at my chart and said, “OK, the first thing we're doing is getting you off these opioids.” I hadn't even said anything.

I told him I was in a lot of pain. He said we'd start a plan to wean me off and find the right combination of medicine, exercise and physical therapy to keep me off opioids for good.

It's early, but this seems to be working. I've started the opioid wean and am seeking treatment from a specialist to handle issues related to the physical dependence. I am terrified, I am thrilled, I am excited. I wake up less groggy, in less pain than in more than a year.

How can it be that, in the name of “health,” we moved away from demanding our doctors do more than just hand out pills? Where is the exploration for new therapies to help for pain? In 28 states and the District of Columbia, medicinal marijuana is now legal — but the federal government still bans it.

Of course, as a cop, I'm not free to even consider marijuana. In addition to my doctors' drug tests, I'm also subject to drug testing on the job. Which means something I believe truly is effective against pain, and has fewer side effects than opioids, is not available to me.

When I was 14, I read Eugene O'Neill's classic play, “Long Day's Journey Into Night.” Set in 1912, it opens with a mother just out of rehab from the morphine her doctor prescribed. If you've read it, you'll remember the play doesn't end well.

Can it be possible that American medicine has been running in place for more than a century?

I don't think so, either.

Nick Selby is a Texas police detective and the lead author of “In Context: Understanding Police Killings of Unarmed Civilians.”