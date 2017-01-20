Week One for Trump

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Donald Trump will be busy after Friday.

He and Mike Pence have promised, Mother Jones magazine points out, that on Trump's first day in office, he will repeal ObamaCare, end the “war on coal,” expel illegal immigrants, begin construction of a “beautiful Southern border wall,” fix the Department of Veterans Affairs, come up with a plan to stop ISIS, get rid of “gun-free zones,” “start taking care of our ... military,” withdraw from the TPP trade agreement, cut regulations and designate China a currency manipulator.

OK, much of that was probably just campaign talk. I hope some of it never happens. But there's a lot of good Trump and Pence could do their first day, or, let's be generous, their first week. How about this?

Monday: Abolish the Department of Commerce.

Trump is a businessman, so he knows that business works best when government stays out of it. Why does America need something called a Commerce Department? Commerce just happens; it doesn't need a department.

Today the Department of Commerce spends $9 billion a year subsidizing companies with political connections, gathering economic data, setting industry standards and doing a bunch of things companies ought to do for themselves.

Get rid of it.

Tuesday: Abolish the Department of Labor.

Labor inserts itself into almost every protracted argument between workers and management. Why should we let government referee every argument? Let workers, bosses, unions and their lawyers fight it out.

The Labor Department also spends about $9 billion gathering information on workers. Top labor-union bosses make six-figure salaries. I'm sure their organizations could spend a little on statistics and workplace studies. Leave the poor, oppressed taxpayer out of it.

Wednesday: Abolish the Small Business Administration.

I love small businesses and the entrepreneurs who create them. That's exactly why I don't want them chosen or coddled by the state, just as big corporations shouldn't be. Entrepreneurs should devote their energy to inventing things, not sucking up to bureaucrats who give loans to businesses they favor.

Thursday: Abolish the Department of Education.

Every time government pokes its nose into some activity, it pretends that activity could never have happened without government. Left-wing activists agree and pretend the sky will fall if anyone got rid of a department.

But we've only had a federal Department of Education since 1980, and it's done nothing useful. Turn education back over to local governments, the way it was not so long ago. Let entrepreneurs and local governments compete to improve schools.

Friday: Abolish the Department of Energy.

Politicians say that America needs “an energy policy.” But we have one — the free market. If someone invents a better or cheaper form of energy, the rewards will be huge. Investors will eagerly fund it. We don't need federal bureaucrats funneling your tax money to their vision of what's best.

The department's nuclear supervision responsibilities belong in the Department of Defense. Of course, Defense and other parts of government deserve to be cut, too — but I'm patient. That can wait for Week Two.

John Stossel is the author of “No They Can't! Why Government Fails — But Individuals Succeed.”