America for the Americans

As the patriotic pageantry of Inauguration Day gave way to the demonstrations of defiance on Saturday, our new America came into view. We are two nations now, two peoples.

Though bracing, President Trump's inaugural address was rooted in cold truths as he dispensed with the customary idealism of inaugurals that are forgotten within a fortnight of the president being sworn in.

Trump's inaugural was Jacksonian.

He was speaking to and for the forgotten Americans whose hopes he embodies, pledging to be their champion against those who abandon them in pursuit of higher, grander, nobler causes. Declared Trump: “For too long, a small group in our nation's capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost. Washington flourished, but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered, but the jobs left and the factories closed.”

Is this not true? American wages have stagnated as scores of thousands of factories were shut down or shipped abroad. Five of the six wealthiest counties in the U.S. today, measured by median household income, are suburbs of Washington, D.C.

Inaugurals should lift us up, wailed the media. This was “dark.”

And Trump did paint a grim picture — of “mothers and children trapped in poverty in our inner cities; rusted-out factories scattered like tombstones across the landscape of our nation; an education system flush with cash but which leaves our ... students deprived of all knowledge, and the crime and the gangs and the drugs ... .”

But is this not also a reality of America 2017?

Some of the recoil to Trump's speech surely is traceable to an awareness by those covering and commenting upon it — that this was a searing indictment of them and their own ruling class.

With America's political elite sitting behind him, Trump accused them of enriching “foreign industry,” not ours, of subsidizing other countries' armies but neglecting our own, of defending other nation's borders while leaving America's borders unprotected.

Then, in the line that will give his address its name in history, he declared: “From this day forward it's going to be only America first.”

What did Trump mean by “America first”?

“Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs will be made to benefit American workers and American families.”

What does it mean for the world?

“We will seek friendship and goodwill with the nations of the world, but we do so with the understanding that it is the right of other nations to put their own interests first. We do not seek to impose our way of life on anyone but rather to let it shine as an example. We will shine for everyone to follow.”

Denounced as isolationism, this is in an old and great tradition. Ronald Reagan talked of America being a “shining city on a hill” for other nations to emulate.

What Trump was saying in his inaugural is that we will offer our free and independent republic as an example to other nations. But it is not our providential mission to reshape the world in our own image.

Henceforth, America will be of, by, and for Americans. Is that not what the nation voted for?

Pat Buchanan is the author of “The Greatest Comeback: How Richard Nixon Rose From Defeat to Create the New Majority.”