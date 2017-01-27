Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

What Trump's nominee DeVos should have said

John Stossel | Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, 3:42 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, probably survived the grilling she got from angry Democrats.

When Sen. Bernie Sanders asked her to make “universities tuition free,” DeVos replied, “I think that's a really interesting idea (but) there's nothing in life that's truly free.”

I suppose it's important for a nominee to be polite. But what I wish she'd said was: “No, Sen. Murray, I won't promise not to privatize! Didn't you notice the mess government schemes create? Many government-run schools are lousy! Private is better!”

“Sen. Sanders, how clueless can you be? Your ‘free' stuff already is bankrupting America! Your ‘free' health care plan was rejected by your own state — once your fellow Democrats did the math.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren demanded DeVos explain what she will do about schools like Donald Trump's “fake university ... I am curious how the Trump administration would protect against waste, fraud and abuse at similar for-profit colleges.”

DeVos tried, “If confirmed, I will certainly be very vigilant ... .”

“How?” interrupted Warren, who went on to sneer, “You're going to give that to someone else to do?”

Warren's attack was absurd because Trump University was not an actual college that received federal funding. As the Cato Institute's Neal McCluskey points out, “Of course it wasn't, and the Education secretary did not have jurisdiction over it.”

What DeVos should have said: “I would do nothing about Trump University, you smearmonger! Trump U has nothing to do with schools that get federal money. Do you conflate the two just to make profit the villain?”

Sen. Al Franken asked DeVos whether students' learning should be assessed based on “proficiency or growth.” Proficiency means a third-grader masters third-grade-level work. Growth means improvement — that's fairer to disadvantaged students, who start from behind.

DeVos began, “I would ... correlate it to competency and mastery... .”

“That's growth. That's not proficiency,” interrupted Franken, suggesting that DeVos didn't understand education terms.

DeVos should have said: “Senator, neither measure is fair to teachers or kids! The proficiency vs. growth argument is a byproduct of your stupid No Child Left Behind law. Such federal micromanagement is terrible because every kid is different. That's why your opposition to choice is destructive. Of course, you don't even know how bad many government-run schools are. You sent your kids to a private school that charges $44,000 tuition. Get real, Al!”

Sen. Chris Murphy demanded that DeVos support a ban on guns in schools. DeVos replied, “That is best left to locales and states.”

Murphy was incredulous. “You can't say definitively, today, that guns shouldn't be in schools?!”

What DeVos should have said: “Senator! As Education secretary, I don't have the power to ban guns. No federal official does! Read the Constitution, you ignorant control freak!”

OK. This is fantasy. No nominee can be that rude to politicians who have power over her. But I can wish, can't I?

John Stossel is the author of “No They Can't! Why Government Fails — But Individuals Succeed.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.