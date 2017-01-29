Caving in to campus 'snowflakes'

One wonders just how far spineless college administrators will go when it comes to caving in to the demands of campus “snowflakes” — students easily traumatized by criticism and politically incorrect phrases. They demand “safe spaces” and “trigger warnings” so as not to be upset by words, events and deeds that do not fully conform to their extremely limited, narrow-minded beliefs built on sheer delusion.

This might explain their behavior in the wake of Donald Trump's trouncing of Hillary Clinton.

Generosity demands we forgive these precious snowflakes and hope they grow up. The real problem is with people assumed to be grown-ups — college professors and administrators who tolerate and give aid and comfort to our aberrant youth. Let's look at some samples of it.

To help avoid microaggressions, a University of North Carolina notice urged staff and faculty to avoid phrases such as “husband/boyfriend,” which it claims is heteronormative, and “Christmas vacation,” which “minimizes non-Christian spiritual rituals.”

This winter, Oregon State University will treat its students to a new class about how blacks have historically resisted white supremacists. One of three instructors for the course said the idea was inspired by Trump's election, which he fears will take the country back to the 1960s.

The University of Maryland is hosting postelection lectures on how a “commitment to white supremacy” gave Trump momentum and blaming “white America's spiritual depravity” for his rise to power.

At Pomona College, posters on “how to be a (better) white ally” and stating all white people are racist were put in new students' dorm rooms.

Ned Staebler, Wayne State University's vice president for economic development (i.e., fundraising) declared Trump is a Nazi and said, “I'll say flatly that many of the 63 million Americans who voted for Trump did so because of his bigotry.”

Wake Forest University faculty and administration seek to make the university a sanctuary campus. Campus security will refuse to follow federal laws and will stop Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from pursuing criminals if they come onto Wake Forest property. This is nothing less than nullification of federal law. While liberals support nullification of federal immigration law, I wonder how they would respond to cities nullifying laws enforced by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Snowflake indulgence has been fostered by the education establishment and, more recently, by federal law. One of the most popular features of ObamaCare is its provision that children can remain on their parents' health care plans until they are 26. That promotes prolonged adolescence, sparing the necessity for youngsters to get out on their own.

Some have criticized my lack of sympathy for snowflakes. Here's my question to you: How much sympathy would you have for 18- to 24-year-olds in the military if they conducted themselves — on aircraft carriers, in nuclear submarines and in special forces — just as college snowflakes did in the wake of the Trump victory?

Walter Williams is a professor of economics at George Mason University.