Making trade work for all Americans

Donald Trump has promised to refashion trade policy and the world trading environment in ways that will improve the lives of all Americans.

Economists since the time of Adam Smith have understood the value of economic specialization and trade in generating widespread prosperity. Around the world, countries that trade the least have the lowest standards of living. By contrast, those that have embraced trade have advanced rapidly from agrarian subsistence to industrial abundance.

The importance of trade to national well-being is certainly well understood in the context of foreign and defense policy, too. Sanctions restricting investments and trade are weapons of choice against recalcitrant regimes such as North Korea. Surely we shouldn't turn such weapons on ourselves.

Trade policy should turn on a fundamental question regarding economic freedom: Do Americans get to decide for themselves what products to buy and sell, or should government act as an intermediary, directing purchases to favored suppliers, no matter the cost? For those who believe in limited government, the answer is obvious: Individuals should be free to choose.

Unfortunately, our trading environment today is far from free. Government intrudes in a variety of ways: tariffs, quotas, regulatory standards and more. Free trade agreements may reduce some of these constraints, but they often leave others in place — or even make them worse.

President Trump clearly has heard the cries of Americans fed up with the whole process.

Many in Washington have denounced the president's decision to abandon the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiated by his predecessor. But NAFTA is a more substantial agreement and a more significant concern. An established arrangement, its provisions are now embedded in the fabric of everyday investment, production and consumption decisions in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Casual overthrow of NAFTA rules and regulations could have devastating costs for millions of Americans. That's not to say that NAFTA shouldn't be renegotiated. Improvement is possible in many areas.

It will be vital, however, to handle NAFTA renegotiation with care and concern for the interests of all Americans. NAFTA is prone to regulatory capture — that is, the exercise of undue influence by those who can afford the best lobbyists or who are able to dominate the political discourse.

The Trump administration will have to stand strong against corporate calls for special privileges that appear in the guise of protectionism. A good test is whether the protection requested is aimed at a foreign market-corrupting practice or whether it instead is a competition-suppressing response to the decisions of Americans seeking the best products at the best prices.

The administration has indicated that it will fully research the economic implications of withdrawing from NAFTA. With such information in hand, the administration can seek to amend the agreement where needed and avoid unnecessary disruptions.

This determination to re-examine our trade pacts presents a rare opportunity to expand Americans' freedom to trade. The current system is rife with cronyism and special deals for the well-connected. The rest of us pay the price for that. It's time we got a better deal.

Terry Miller is the director of The Heritage Foundation's Center for Free Markets and Regulatory Reform.