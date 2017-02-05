Not all refugees welcome

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For years, left-wingers would contest my use of the term “open borders lobby” because, they sternly rebuked me, nobody in America seriously believes in open borders.

Whelp. Thousands of anti-Trump liberals took to streets, airports and college campuses, chanting “all are welcome” and shrieking “let them in” to protest White House executive orders enforcing our borders.

Militant mayors in Seattle, Denver and New York City re-declared their cities open-borders sanctuaries — or as I call them, outlaw cities. California will now consider declaring itself a “sanctuary state.” Radical progressive companies vowed to hire 10,000 refugees (Starbucks), provide free housing to refugees (Airbnb) and subsidize left-wing legal efforts to fight President Trump's refugee moratorium and enhanced visa-holder vetting (Lyft).

Reasonable people can argue about the details and implementation of Trump's policies. But the John Lennon-addled “Imagine there's no country” crowd is post-reason. Their treacle is treacherous.

No, nitwits, not all refugees are welcome here.

Muslim extremist refugees seeking to wage jihad on our soil are not welcome here. Anti-American refugees seeking to transform our society and culture, misogynist refugees who treat their (multiple) wives as second-class citizens and subjugate their daughters), and jobless refugees seeking to soak up our tax dollars while griping about our lack of generosity are not welcome here.

In 2014, New England mayors from both parties pleaded with the Obama administration to enact a resettlement freeze as the flood of refugees strained schools and municipal resources. Trump understands what the Pollyanna protesters simply cannot or will not comprehend: America needs a break.

We cannot be responsible hosts when our immigration and entrance system is in shambles. Our consular offices are filled with corrupt and incompetent clerks; our computer systems are outdated; criminal background checks have been abandoned wholesale; the deportation and removal apparatus has been sabotaged by pro-illegal immigration ideologues; and our southern border is overrun by drug cartel violence, human trafficking and misery.

We already grant 1 million legal permanent residencies every year. That's expected to increase to 10.5 million green cards by 2025. Add between 11 million and 30 million aliens here illegally, along with an estimated annual influx of 70,000 asylees, 500,000 foreign students, nearly 700,000 total foreign guest workers, plus more than 350,000 foreign high school and university students, researchers, physicians and summer work travelers, 66,000 visas for nonagricultural temporary foreign workers and 117,000 slots for seasonal agricultural workers.

Trump's executive order calls for full construction of the long-delayed biometric entry-exit tracking system — which the 9/11 Commission recommended. An estimated 40 percent of all aliens here illegally are visa overstayers.

It is not “fascist,” “racist” or “xenophobic” to close our front door to tens of thousands more while we get our own house in order. It is self-preservationist.

Michelle Malkin is host of “Michelle Malkin Investigates” on CRTV.com.