Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

Ban White House fumbles

Jay Ambrose | Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

A big hope when Donald Trump was campaigning to be president was that, if he somehow made it to the White House, wise advisers would control him. And his advisers more or less did — but they failed to be wise.

According to The New York Times, it was some inner-circle types who composed the executive order on refugees and immigrants that now has so many screeching to the point of endangered lungs.

The advisers, it's reported, did not want to risk politically inspired leaks that could have resulted from consulting the federal bureaucracy. So, aside from some invited experts, they decided to forego the assistance of the State Department, the Department of Defense, the National Security Council, the Justice Department, the Department of Homeland Security and others who know what they are doing and would have roles in carrying out the policy.

If they had been involved, we could just maybe have had a public roundly informed prior to the order going into effect and well-prepared operatives avoiding klutzy confusion and individual misfortunes. We might have had some rethinking, additional, intelligent explication and less of what ensued: outrage within government, traveler troubles at airports, diplomatic damage and ideologically inspired commentary that put imagined evil over reality.

Advisers or no advisers, of course, Trump was part of this and wanted it and had not himself stopped to consider that maybe he is not the entire government, that maybe those agencies are there for a reason. The cost to him was an exclamation mark behind a belittled first week in office and the conclusion of not a few that he was helplessly bigoted and un-American. The conclusion of too many was that here was his once-threatened Muslim ban.

It was not a Muslim ban. It was timeout on admitting refugees, immigrants and travelers from terrorist-ridden countries. The idea was for Homeland Security to work with others in making sure we were not taking unneeded risks that could result in another 9/11 and other sad consequences for our nation. After some months, with one exception, everything would get going again, presumably with less to worry about.

The exception is Syria, where ISIS connivers are especially active and the timeout would be indefinite. Bringing in Syrian refugees would seem like the compassionate thing to do. But, at best, you are talking about a relatively few of the multimillions left in torment. The real issue for anyone who is serious is to find what can be done in the Middle East for the vast numbers who will not be going elsewhere.

Because the countries selected happen to be Muslim-majority states, it is maintained that this is all about beating up on Muslims. Sorry, but there is a definite, undeniable connection between terrorists and Muslims.

There are other issues here, such as Trump and advisers rationally enough wanting to limit the annual number of refugees to what it has been in the recent past. For a while, it appeared the Trump move would hinder travel by legal U.S. residents, but that went away, as have some other legitimate concerns, if not all of them.

Let's hope Trump and his advisers learn some lessons from all of this. But let's also hope that some of the delusional critics retreat to reason.

Jay Ambrose is an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.