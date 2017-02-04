Girls in the Boy Scouts

The Boy Scouts of America has announced a major policy reversal, a rather dramatic shift in a century-old foundational policy of the organization. They are now accepting girls as Boy Scouts. That is to say, they are accepting “transgender boys” — girls who are biologically female but are declaring themselves “boys,” or, at least, are currently declaring themselves boys, for now, for as long as they feel like wanting to be called boys.

These “transgender boys” will be permitted to proclaim their gender identity of preference on their application and thereby gain entry to Boy Scouts' programs. Michael Surbaugh, the chief executive of the Scouts, explains that the policy change has been dictated by the “complex topic” of transgender identity.

Boy, I'll say.

This latest Boy Scouts' capitulation to our culture's human-nature redefiners comes on the heels of other Boy Scouts' white flags of surrender, such as when the organization accepted openly gay boys as members in 2013 and dropped its ban on openly gay Scout leaders in 2015. The Boy Scouts should have learned then that when you cave to the secular left, even (seemingly) just once, the left keeps coming back. And so, girls — or, that is, girls who currently call themselves boys — can be Boy Scouts.

Let's call this what it is: madness and cowardice.

Today's Boy Scouts organization has cravenly bowed to the mad dictatorship of relativism. The organization is suffering an obvious lack of courage, let alone common sense, and has obviously rejected faith, reason, and science.

As to the latter, here's a quick biology lesson: A girl has 74 trillion X chromosomes in her body. Think about that. Try to visualize it.

Thus, a 7-year-old girl who calls herself a boy does so despite the reality that she has 74 trillion X chromosomes vs. zero Y chromosomes. Biological reality could not be more stacked against whatever she might be feeling.

You've heard the saying that every fiber in your body tells you something? Imagine every cell and chromosome in your body telling you something. What they tell you is your gender. You don't tell your body your gender; your body tells you your gender. Whether you like it or not.

Secular liberalism cannot alter the absolute laws of math and nature. Do our schools no longer teach biology or math?

I'm sorry, but if a 7-year-old girl has 74 trillion X chromosomes, and not one Y chromosome, then she's a girl. And someone in the Boy Scouts organization needs to man-up and tell her the truth. What happened to the Boy Scouts pledge to honesty?

Despite my necessary bluntness, I say all of this with the utmost sympathy (believe me) toward young people struggling with such issues. (How about some sympathy for the 7-year-old boys in the troop who will be very confused by this transgender boy?) I know three of them personally, including one college-age young man close to our family. But biological reality is biological reality. Don't try to fool with Mother Nature. The odds are really against you.

You're playing with fire, liberals.

And as for the Boy Scouts, they can count out my boys. We'll seek another organization with courage and commitment to truth.

Paul Kengor writes a monthly column for the Tribune-Review. His latest book is “Takedown: From Communists to Progressives, How the Left Has Sabotaged Family and Marriage.”