Academia: Where tolerance dies

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In 1964, students at the University of California, Berkeley started the “Free Speech Movement,” demanding that political discussions about current events be allowed on campus. It's astonishing how much things have changed for the worse.

This week controversial conservative Milo Yiannopoulos was invited to campus by the Berkeley College Republicans to give a speech. After rioters took to the streets outside of the Student Union building where Yiannopoulos was being hosted Wednesday night, the event was canceled over safety concerns.

Progressive agitators dressed in black tore down fences, blocked cars and shot a number of fireworks at the building. Windows were shattered and trees were engulfed in flames. Students were told to “shelter in place” and campus police called for reinforcements after also being targeted with fireworks. Riot police were sent to contain the situation as it raged out of control.

Shortly after participating in a television interview with a local reporter, a young woman wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap was viciously pepper sprayed in the face. Her crime? Speaking in favor of the event.

Not surprisingly, mainstream media outlets called the situation a “protest” as they panned over images of destruction.

If this type of behavior is surprising — ironically coming from the same people who advocate for safe spaces and claim tolerance — it shouldn't be.

On campuses today, intolerance isn't reserved for conservatives whom progressives find to be particularly “offensive.” It's expressed for anyone who dares to walk away from, question or hold views in opposition to liberal doctrine.

College campuses are the most intolerant, unwelcoming places in the country, where those who oppose liberal ideology are regularly persecuted. Outside perspectives are regularly frozen out through intimidation, bullying and violence.

This is the norm, not the exception.

In 2014, women's rights advocate and former Somali refugee Ayaan Hirsi Ali was denied a planned honorary degree from Brandeis University. Why? Administrators argued her body of work was far too critical of Islam.

Last year, conservative Ben Shapiro was banned from speaking at DePaul University. Officials cited security concerns, meaning leftists on campus couldn't be trusted to behave themselves. When Shapiro showed up to speak anyway, he was threatened with arrest.

At the University of Kentucky in September, leftist students took over a Young America's Foundation meeting, screamed expletives at members of the group and repeatedly accused YAF members of being white supremacists.

There are countless examples of campus intolerance; these are just a few. And it isn't limited to outside speakers. Campus conservatives and fellow students often are limited where they can express their views.

Such extreme intolerance further proves that academia today isn't a place to expand and discuss ideas. It doesn't foster ideological diversity but, instead, snuffs out any kind of disagreement, oftentimes through force.

College campuses are no safe places for free speech.

Katie Pavlich is news editor of TownHall.com. Her exclusive column appears on the first and third Fridays of the month.