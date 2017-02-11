Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Featured Commentary

Climate change as a political hobgoblin

William Happer | Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

The media and hostile congressional interrogators have routinely asked nominees for high positions in the new Trump administration some variant of the question, “Is climate change a hoax?”

Nominees should answer forthrightly, “No!”

Climate has been changing since the Earth was formed — some 4.5 billion years ago. Climate changes on every time scale — whether decades, centuries or millennia.

The climate of Greenland was warm enough for farming around the year 1100 A.D., but by 1500, the Little Ice Age drove Norse settlers out. There is no opportunity for a hoax, since climate change is so well documented by historical and geophysical records.

But none of the climate change of the past was due to humans. The very minor warming in the past few centuries is mostly from non-human causes as well.

What is really being asked is, “Do you agree with the party line of the previous administration, that continued emissions of carbon dioxide will destroy the planet unless the people of the world do exactly what they are told?”

The answer to this question should also be a resounding “no”; we should not bow to religious dogma disguised as science.

All living creatures respire huge amounts of carbon dioxide every day. Carbon dioxide is essential to the growth of plants, which have been coping with a carbon dioxide famine for several tens of millions of years, an instant in geological time.

Satellites already show dramatic greening of the Earth as carbon dioxide levels begin to recover toward their historical norms. Those levels had been measured in thousands of parts per million (ppm), not today's puny 400 ppm.

Yes, carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas, but much less important than the major greenhouse gas, water vapor, H2O, and clouds.

Observations show that more atmospheric carbon dioxide will cause only modest warming of the Earth's surface. This would benefit the world in many ways, extending growing seasons and lessening human mortality, which increases in cold weather.

To limit increases of atmospheric carbon dioxide, smug elites demand that developing countries not burn fossil fuels as inexpensive, reliable sources of energy.

It is immoral to deny much of the world's population this opportunity to escape centuries of poverty. Real pollutants from fossil fuel combustion, oxides of sulfur, nitrogen, fly ash, etc., do need rational control by cost-effective technology. But more carbon dioxide is a benefit to humanity and the “social cost of carbon,” aka carbon dioxide, is negative.

Many sincere people have been misled by the demonization of carbon dioxide. In past centuries, some of the most educated members of society presided in trials where witches were condemned to death.

There never was a threat from witches, and there is no threat from increasing carbon dioxide.

The great Baltimore iconoclast H.L. Mencken got it right when he observed: “The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary.”

Climate change is the latest hobgoblin.

William Happer is an emeritus Cyrus Fogg Brackett professor of physics at Princeton University and a former director of energy research of the U.S. Department of Energy.

