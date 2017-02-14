Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

Supreme Court nominations & scorched-earth warfare

Jonah Goldberg | Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, 6:36 p.m.

Updated 46 minutes ago

After successfully delivering the secret knock and password, a beleaguered, unshaven older man walks into the bunker, stomping out the cold from his feet on the way in. He walks over to one of the garbage-can fires, where his younger yet battle-hardened comrades are gathered, strategizing about the fight to come. As the grizzled veteran rubs his hands over the flames, he says to them, wistfully, “You know, Supreme Court nomination fights weren't always like this.”

It's not quite that bad yet in Washington, but the year is young and the fight over Neil Gorsuch, President Trump's nominee, has just begun.

Whenever there is a Supreme Court vacancy, a pre-emptive wave of exhaustion comes over me. It's the same arguments every time.

Some process arguments migrate from one party to another depending on which side is on defense or offense. “The nominee deserves a speedy hearing and confirmation,” each side yells when their guy is in the White House. Each party has an endless supply of quotes to throw at the other, proving their hypocrisy.

When it comes to ideological arguments, the team jerseys never change. Republicans, rightly by my lights, argue that the Supreme Court should not act like an unelected legislature, making up laws and constitutional rights as it pleases. Democrats argue, wrongly in my opinion, that the Constitution is a “living document” that must be reinterpreted and given new meaning with every generation. I think this is a garbage argument and have explained why I think so in countless columns.

But there's another argument worth dealing with. Many conservatives — myself included — argue that the rejection of Robert Bork is what poisoned the Supreme Court nominating process. On one level, I think that is right. Bork, whom I knew, was one of the great legal minds of the 20th century.

Even Joe Biden admitted before Bork's nomination that, barring some unforeseen skeletons in his closet, Bork was simply too qualified to be rejected. “Say the administration sends up Bork,” Biden told the Philadelphia Inquirer in November 1986, “and, after our investigations, he looks a lot like (earlier Reagan nominee Antonin) Scalia. I'd have to vote for him, and if the (special-interest) groups tear me apart, that's the medicine I'll have to take.”

Scalia had been confirmed unanimously, 98-0.

It turned out that Biden would balk at taking his medicine. With the help of a vile attack from Ted Kennedy and left-wing interest groups, Biden helped tank Bork's nomination. And thus began the process of scorched-earth warfare over Supreme Court confirmations.

If forced to fix blame on the primary cause of this mess, it was the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which invented a constitutional right to abortion. Even Ruth Bader Ginsburg has conceded that the case short-circuited the democratic process and prevented a national consensus from forming on how to deal with the issue.

Whatever you think of Roe v. Wade, the decision is emblematic of the court's evolution into a lawmaking body. Once that happened, it was inevitable that the process would be Borkified. What's remarkable is not that it happened — but that it took so long.

Jonah Goldberg is an editor-at-large of National Review Online and a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.