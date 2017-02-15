Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

A mad man or a magician?

Peter Morici | Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 49 minutes ago

Donald Trump as a real estate deal maker thrived on chaos — creating and then exploiting it to achieve his goals. Now as president, Mr. Trump is upsetting allies and disrupting international security and economic arrangements to deliver on his campaign promises to make Americans safer and more prosperous.

Since the end of World War II, presidents from both parties carefully cultivated NATO and other defense alliances in the Pacific and Middle East, and they built a network of multilateral and regional trade and investment agreements to promote democracy, human rights and free-market capitalism.

Most U.S. allies have been unwilling to make the same sacrifices as the United States to defend the frontiers of freedom and build a strong Western economy where everyone may prosper.

Over the years America's two biggest allies, Germany and Japan, pursued selfish economic policies based on exports exceeding imports.

Simply, if those trading giants have trade surpluses, the United States and other nations must have trade deficits — and this mightily penalizes investment, R&D and economic growth in the United States and many other economies.

Today, broad swaths of America's industrial heartland are impoverished thanks to U.S. presidents appeasing mercantilism. The United States simply cannot carry the load.

President Obama recognized the limits of American resources and sought to circumscribe U.S. military engagement to direct threats to U.S. security, encourage allies to do more and maximize regional contributions — for example, his diplomacy urged Germany, Japan and others to commit more to defense, and he relied on Iraqi and insurgent forces to combat ISIS and Syrian dictator Bashar Assad.

Similarly, through diplomacy Obama sought to open foreign markets in Asia to rev up U.S. exports and growth.

By and large Obama failed.

The Germans, Japanese and others still spend too little and expect America's military to stand in harm's way to defend their freedoms. Russia is extending influence by exploiting the increasing void left by the United States in the Middle East. China is seizing sovereignty over vast areas in the South China Sea.

Americans and Western Europeans have been subjected to terrorism by Islamic extremists. Meanwhile Obama failed to open foreign markets, accelerate economic growth and create enough decent paying jobs.

Trump is taking a much harder line with friend and foe alike, save Russia. By warning Europe to do more for its own defense or risk losing American protection, seeking a deal with Russia on power sharing in Europe and the Middle East, and threatening China with huge tariffs and other economic sanctions, Trump is posing existential threats to NATO and the WTO, which are foundational arrangements of the Western alliance.

All this may be necessary to finally shake loose change and win concessions vital to American interests. But the Trump administration has not told us much about what the brave new world order to follow should look like.

Without goals, brinkmanship can easily serve destructive purposes — international security and economic arrangements do not function well in chaos.

Trump's reckless fits of policy could easily take much of the world, and America, into dystopia.

Peter Morici is an economist and business professor at the University of Maryland.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.