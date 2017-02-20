Trump mirrors Obama's foreign policy

During his presidential campaign, Donald Trump accused Barack Obama of treating America's adversaries “with tender love and care” while our allies were “snubbed and criticized by an administration that lacks moral clarity.”

Trump was absolutely right. From Iran to Cuba, Obama bent over backwards to court our adversaries. At the same time, he mistreated our closest allies — allowing Israel to get bullied by the U.N. Security Council and canceling missile defense deals with Poland and the Czech Republic in a misguided effort to curry favor with Moscow.

So why did Trump do precisely what he criticized Obama for doing — pick a fight with one of our oldest friends, Australia, while treating our adversary, Russia, “with tender love and care”?

When Fox News' Bill O'Reilly challenged Trump on his praise for Vladimir Putin, declaring “Putin's a killer,” Trump responded “There are a lot of killers,” adding “We've got a lot of killers. What, do you think our country's so innocent?”

Had Obama said these words, conservatives would have erupted with outrage. Equating U.S. actions with those of our enemies is a tried-and-true tactic of the left. Remember how appalled we were when Obama declared that America should get off its “high horse” in criticizing Islamic terrorists because of the “terrible deeds” committed “in the name of Christ” during the Crusades? Why would Trump follow Obama's model, and draw the same false moral equivalence between the United States and Russia?

Trump says he wants to get along with Putin. There's nothing wrong with trying. But getting along with Putin does not require excusing his well-documented campaign of political murder — or suggesting that the U.S. acts similarly.

Worse still, Trump's defense of Putin came just days after he scolded Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull over an agreement he had reached with President Obama to take in 1,250 refugees held at Australian detention centers. Australia is one of our closest allies — a nation that has fought beside us in every war we have fought in the last century from World War I to Iraq and Afghanistan. There was no reason for Trump to tell Turnbull that theirs was “the worst call by far” he has had with any world leader — including, apparently, Vladimir Putin. The leader of America's closest ally deserved at least the same kind of deference that Trump seems to be willing to extend to the leader of one of our greatest adversaries.

Trump told the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington that we have to “get tough” because “the world is in trouble.” He's correct. We do need to get tough, and Trump is doing so. He has imposed new sanctions on Iran for its illegal ballistic missile tests — a sea change from Obama, who delivered pallets of unmarked foreign currency to Tehran on secret planes. And instead of just droning terrorists, like Obama did, Trump put boots on the ground, sending a team to Yemen to take out al-Qaida leaders and capturing intelligence that Obama would have vaporized.

This is all to the good. But as Trump jettisons Obama's policies of weakness, he should also banish Obama's troubling habit of treating our allies worse than our enemies — and of drawing a moral equivalence between our actions and theirs.

Marc A. Thiessen is a fellow with the American Enterprise Institute and former chief speechwriter for President George W. Bush.