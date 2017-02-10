Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

Smearing Team Trump

John Stossel | Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Oh, no! I did it again. It was a foolish mistake. But I slipped.

I read The New York Times.

This is bad for my health because I get so mad at the smug socialist spin. But how can I not read it? It's my hometown paper. My wife wakes me up with indignant questions like, “How can you say government is too big? The Times says ... .” Aargh! Nearly every day brings a new Times outrage.

Last Saturday, a front-page story smeared Labor Secretary nominee Andy Puzder.

The story begins, “Decades before President Trump nominated him ... Puzder went to battle with federal labor regulators ... .” Wait a second. “Decades before”? They went back decades to criticize him? Actually, three decades — to 1983, when as a young lawyer, Puzder represented a client whom the Labor Department accused of squandering union money.

The Times went on to say: “He has repeatedly argued that economic regulations stifle economic growth.”

Puzder “argued” that? Regulations obviously stifle growth. That's their purpose — to protect workers by putting limits on businesses' pursuit of profit. Regulation is a big reason this post-recession recovery has been so weak.

On Monday, The Times reported: “Trump's F.D.A. Pick Could Undo Decades of Drug Safeguards.”

Trump hasn't actually made his FDA pick yet, but The Times worries “his push for deregulation might put consumers at risk.”

The reporter cites thalidomide, which, 60 years ago “caused severe birth defects in babies whose mothers had taken the drug in pregnancy. Since then, the FDA has come to be viewed as the world's leading watchdog for protecting the safety of food and drugs, a gold standard ... .”

Fool's gold. The FDA protected American babies from thalidomide not by being smart but by being so slow. By the time thalidomide neared approval, its bad effects were visible in Europe.

The Times avoids detailing just how onerous today's regulation is. The reporter says, “The agency sets a 10-month goal for approving standard drugs.”

It doesn't mention that the 10-month goal only applies to the final step of regulation — after all trials are done. The entire process takes an average 16 years and $2.6 billion.

Americans want protection from bad drugs, but how many of us suffer needless pain, or die, while waiting those 16 years?

One more smear: “President Trump's pick to lead the Federal Communications Commission, Ajit Pai, has aggressively moved to roll back consumer protection regulations.” The Times says Pai “stopped nine companies from providing discounted high-speed internet service to low-income individuals.”

No, he stopped a $9.25/month government subsidy for high-speed internet.

“He withdrew an effort to keep prison phone rates down,” says The Times.

No, he stopped FCC lawyers from fighting about in-state phone calls because the FCC has no constitutional authority there.

Utterly reasonable. But The Times quotes an advocacy group saying, “Chairman Pai is showing his true stripes ... (doing) favors for the powerful corporations.”

Please. Someone. Tell The New York Times that socialism was tried. It doesn't work.

John Stossel is the author of “No They Can't! Why Government Fails — But Individuals Succeed.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.