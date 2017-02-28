Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Featured Commentary

California goes confederate

Victor Davis Hanson | Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
AFP/Getty Images
A protester carries an anti-Trump sign during a 'Not My President Day' demonstration outside City Hall in Los Angeles, Calif., on Feb. 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTONMARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Updated 10 minutes ago

Over 60 percent of California voters went for Hillary Clinton — a margin of more than 4 million votes over Donald Trump.

Since Clinton's defeat, the state seems to have become unhinged over Trump's unexpected election.

“Calexit” supporters brag that they will have enough signatures to qualify for a ballot measure calling for California's secession from the United States.

Some California officials have talked of the state not remitting its legally obligated tax dollars to the federal government and expanding its “sanctuary” cities into an entire “sanctuary” state that would nullify federal immigration law.

Californians also now talk about the value of the old Confederate idea of “states' rights.” They whine that their state gives far too much revenue to Washington and gets too little back.

Residents boast about how their cool culture has little in common with the rest of the U.S. Some Californians claim the state could easily go it alone, divorced from the United States.

Sound a bit familiar?

In December 1860, South Carolina seceded from the Union in furor over the election of Abraham Lincoln. Lincoln did not receive 50 percent of the popular vote. He espoused values the state insisted did not reflect its own.

In eerie irony, liberal California is now mirror-imaging the arguments of reactionary South Carolina and other Southern states that vowed to go it alone in 1860 and 1861.

Like California, South Carolina insisted it could nullify federal laws within its state borders, promised to withhold federal revenues and bragged that its unique economy did not need the Union.

Of course, this is 2017, not 1860, and California is super-liberal, not an antebellum slave-owning society.

Nonetheless, what is driving California's current efforts to nullify federal law and the state's vows to secede from the U.S. are some deeper — and creepy — similarities to the arrogant and blinkered Old South.

California is becoming a winner-take-all society. It hosts the largest numbers of impoverished and the greatest number of rich people of any state in the country. Eager for cheap service labor, California has welcomed in nearly a quarter of the nation's illegal aliens. California is home to one-third of all the nation's welfare recipients.

California's crumbling roads and bridges sometimes resemble those of the old rural South. The state's public schools remain among the nation's poorest. Private academies are booming for the offspring of the coastal privileged, just as they did among the plantation class of the South.

California, for all its braggadocio, cannot not leave the U.S. or continue its states'-rights violations of federal law. It will eventually see that the new president is not its sickness, nor are secession and nullification its cures.

Instead, California is becoming a reactionary two-tier state of masters and serfs whose culture is as peculiar and out of step with the rest of the country as was the antebellum South's. No wonder the state lashes out at the rest of the nation with threatened updated versions of the Old Confederacy's secession and nullification.

But such reactionary Confederate obstructionism is still quite an irony given California's self-righteous liberal preening.

Victor Davis Hanson is a classicist and historian at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University.

