'America First' a time-tested principle

President Donald J. Trump utilized “America First” as a major theme in his campaign for the White House. The use of “America First” horrified many who viewed the term as a description for policies rooted in nationalism, protectionism and isolationism.

In his inaugural address, Trump made his commitment to “America First” more clear: “From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this day forward, it's going to be only America first, America first. Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs will be made to benefit American workers and American families.” “America First” does not mean closed-off isolationism. Trump's “America First” philosophy is rooted in traditional conservative philosophy. Presidents and politicians such as William McKinley, Theodore Roosevelt, Warren G. Harding, Calvin Coolidge and Herbert Hoover, and Sen. Robert A. Taft, all supported placing American interests first in the realm of policy.

Perhaps the most controversial aspect of Trump's “America First” platform is his call for restructuring our trade and immigration policies. During the campaign, one of Trump's main issues was his criticism of our national trade policy, which has resulted in the loss of manufacturing jobs and harm to essential industries such as steel. Trump is calling for the restructuring of American trade policy, including renegotiating NAFTA and withdrawing from the Trans Pacific Partnership. Trump's position has resulted in individuals from throughout the political spectrum labeling him a “protectionist.”

Trump's “protectionism” actually is a policy that's grounded in the conservative tradition and was the dominant policy for much of our nation's history. Patrick J. Buchanan defined the historical significance of this: “Protectionism is the structuring of trade policy to protect the national sovereignty, ensure economic self-reliance and ‘prosper America first.' It was the policy of the Republican Party from Abraham Lincoln to Calvin Coolidge. America began that era in 1860 with one half of Britain's production and ended it producing more than all of Europe put together. Is this a record to be ashamed of?”

As Robert Lighthizer, who served in President Reagan's administration and is currently President Trump's nominee for U.S. trade representative, wrote: “Conservative statesmen from Alexander Hamilton to Ronald Reagan sometimes supported protectionism and at other times they leaned toward lowering barriers. But they always understood that trade policy was merely a tool for building a strong and independent country with a prosperous middle class.”

The same is true for immigration. Trump's goal is to secure and protect our borders and enforce our immigration laws. A country without borders is no longer a country. It is in the national interest to not just enforce our immigration laws and protect our borders, but also to return to a policy of assimilation.

The idea of “America First” is based in realism of not pursuing ideological Wilsonian-style goals of attempting to transplant democracy across the globe or to enter into so-called free-trade treaties that result in not only loss of national sovereignty, but also massive trade deficits and the loss of manufacturing.

John Hendrickson is a research analyst at Public Interest Institute, a public policy think tank based in Iowa.