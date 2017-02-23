Conway criticism reveals a double standard

CNN has grave concerns about White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway's credibility and even refused to have her on its Sunday show recently, apparently to protect viewers from her Jedi mind trick powers.

CNN subsequently invited Conway to appear on the network, infuriating a chorus of liberal media critics who insist she must be shunned like a harlot in an Amish colony.

Now, I should disclose that I know Conway a bit and like her. At the same time, no one who's read my columns over the last two years would accuse me of being a cheerleader for her or her boss.

Conway's job is, at least in part, to sell the president's agenda and fight back against a hostile press. She is very good at it. Too good, apparently.

Journalism professor Jay Rosen thinks there's little journalistic value in giving Conway a platform. “The logic is, this is a representative of the president,” Rosen said on the Recode Media podcast. “This is somebody who can speak for the Trump administration. But if we find that what Kellyanne Conway says is routinely or easily contradicted by Donald Trump, then that rationale disappears.”

“Another reason to interview Kellyanne Conway is, our viewers want to understand how the Trump world thinks,” Rosen added. “But if the end result of an interview is more confusion about what the Trump world thinks, then that rationale evaporates.”

I can understand Rosen's frustration. Trump's surrogates have mastered the art of defending straw-man positions that don't reflect the actions and views of the president himself.

But I find this talk of refusing to interview Conway baffling and bizarre. It's also a bit ironic, given the hysteria over Sen. Elizabeth Warren being “silenced” by the Senate. Apparently, using a parliamentary technique to cut off a demagogic stemwinder in the Senate is outrageously sexist. But cavalierly insulting Conway, the first successful female presidential campaign manager, is fine.

Here's a news flash for the news industry: Birds are gonna fly, fish are gonna swim, and politicians are gonna lie. The assumption that Conway is uniquely dishonest strikes me as not only preposterous but irrelevant. If she's that dishonest, a good interviewer will make that clear to the viewer. Personally, I think Jake Tapper is more than capable of holding anyone's feet to the fire.

The arrogance is remarkable. The Fourth Estate priesthood thinks viewers can't see through Conway's spin, so they must be protected from it. It's a compliment to Conway and her skills, and an admission of incompetence by the press.

But the more important point is that singling out Conway would strike millions of viewers — and voters — as further evidence that the press changes its standards depending on which party is in power. Under President George W. Bush, vast swaths of the media celebrated dissent as the highest form of patriotism. Under President Obama, dissent became the lowest form of racism. And upon Trump's election, dissent became not only patriotic but a requirement for the new mythopoetic cause of “resistance.”

The double standard is obvious to those who don't share the political biases of “Saturday Night Live,” “The Daily Show” or, for that matter, CNN.

Jonah Goldberg is an editor-at-large of National Review Online and a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.