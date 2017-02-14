Left is playing with fire

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

To those who lived through that era that tore us apart in the '60s and '70s, it is starting to look like “deja vu all over again.”

And as Bobby Kennedy and Hubert Humphrey did then, Democrats today like Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi are pandering to the hell-raisers, hoping to ride their energy to victory.

Democrats would do well to recall what happened the last time they rode the tiger of social revolution.

As the riots began in Harlem in 1964 and Watts in 1965, liberals rushed to render moral sanction and to identify with the rioters. “There is no point in telling Negroes to obey the law,” said Kennedy. To them, “the law is the enemy.” Humphrey assured us that if he had to live in a slum, “I could lead a mighty good revolt myself.”

Thus did liberals tie themselves and their party to what was coming. By 1967, Malcolm X had been assassinated and H. Rap Brown had a new slogan: “By any means necessary.”

Came then the days-long riots of Newark and Detroit in 1967, where the 82nd Airborne was sent in. A hundred cities were burned and pillaged after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. on April 4, 1968.

And what happened in our politics?

The Democrat coalition of FDR was shattered. Race riots in the cities, student riots on campus and that riot of radicals in Chicago helped deliver America to Richard Nixon.

Hence, what did its association with protesters, radicals and Black Power militants do for the Democratic Party? Where LBJ swept 44 states in 1964 and 61 percent of the vote, in 1968 Humphrey won 13 states and 43 percent.

In 1972, Nixon and Spiro Agnew swept 49 states, routing the champion of the countercultural left, George McGovern.

And the table had been set for California Gov. Ronald Reagan, who defied campus rioters threatening him with violence thusly: “If it takes a bloodbath, let's get it over with.”

Today, with the raucous protests against President Trump and his travel ban, the disruption of congressional town meetings, the blocking of streets every time a cop is involved in a shooting with a black suspect, and the rising vitriol in our politics, it is beginning to look like the 1960s again.

There are differences. In bombings, killings, beatings, arrests, arson, injuries and destruction of property back then, we are nowhere near 1968.

Still, the intolerant left seems to have melded more broadly and tightly with the Democratic Party of today than half a century ago.

Where Barry Goldwater joked about sawing off the East Coast and “letting it drift out into the Atlantic,” Californians today talk of secession.

As with the European Union, cracks in the USA seem far beyond hairline fractures. Many sense the country could come apart. It did once before. And could Southerners and Northerners have detested each other much more than Americans do today?

From days long ago, there returns to mind the couplet from James Baldwin's famous book, from which he took his title: “God gave Noah the rainbow sign/ No more water, the fire next time.”

Pat Buchanan is the author of “The Greatest Comeback: How Richard Nixon Rose From Defeat to Create the New Majority.”