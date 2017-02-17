Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

Repeal? No, wait!

John Stossel | Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Republicans promised to repeal the Affordable Care Act. But now they are hesitating.

I understand why.

Most Americans opposed ObamaCare ever since the Democrats imposed it. But now that Congress actually might kill it, more (about half those polled) say, “Wait, I like ObamaCare!”

Once people get a subsidy, they'll fight to keep it — and fight hard.

People fight even to keep subsidies and guarantees that are obviously destructive. Job “protections,” such as a 35-hour work week, have so wrecked France's economy that its socialist president tried to lengthen the work week, as well as raise the retirement age to 62 years old. Thousands of people protested, blocking roads to airports. The reform plan died.

I hope Donald Trump's attempts to end bad programs have more success. But I won't count on it.

President Reagan promised to abolish both the Education and Energy departments. But his Congress increased funding for Education.

Farm subsidies were supposed to be a temporary Depression-era “fix.” They would protect America against food shortages. Now America has food surpluses. Our citizens are fat and farmers are richer than most Americans. Did farm subsidies diminish? No. They rose from $3 billion to $23.3 billion.

After World War II, American sheep and goat farmers convinced politicians that mohair deserved special protection because it was used in soldiers' uniforms. Today, uniforms are made of synthetics, but mohair subsidies haven't stopped. My former colleague Sam Donaldson even got some because his family raised sheep. When I confronted him, Sam agreed that the payments are “a horrible mess” but said he'd keep the money since “the law is on the books.”

In 1995, the Clinton administration did manage to get rid of the mohair subsidy. But five years later, Congress brought it back.

Why? Recipients of corporate welfare are motivated lobbyists. They have lots of money at stake. You, by contrast, pay a little more in taxes or a few pennies more for soda. Will you bother your congressman about that? Probably not.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, is still trying to kill the mohair subsidy. I wish him luck. At one point, he got help from, of all people, former Rep. Anthony Weiner. Weiner brought a goat to Capitol Hill to draw attention to the dumb handout. It may have been the only sensible thing Weiner ever did.

But even the goat didn't work. Congress rejected Chaffetz's bill.

Farm subsidies are terrible, but America's biggest handouts are entitlements: Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.

You say, “Social Security and Medicare are not handouts! I paid a premium every year.” You are right, but you don't realize that your medical bills will likely cost three times what you've paid in. Medicare is mostly a handout.

But good luck to any politician who proposes cutting it.

One ray of hope: In the '70s, the Ford and Carter administrations eliminated the Interstate Commerce Commission, the Civil Aeronautics Board and the jobs of bureaucrats who regulated gas prices. Leftists and people in industry screamed, but the reformers prevailed.

That saved Americans billions of dollars.

It can be done.

John Stossel is the author of “No They Can't! Why Government Fails — But Individuals Succeed.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.