Trump's bumps vs. Obama's

Michael Flynn's resignation as national security adviser has the anti-Trump media declaring the new administration a “mess,” in “turmoil” and “chaos.” Funny, these same Chicken Littles barely shrugged during Barack Obama's turmoil-laden first 100 days. Some perspective is in order.

Obama's pick for National Intelligence Council chairman, Charles Freeman, withdrew in March 2009. Obama had tapped the former U.S. ambassador to Saudi Arabia despite abundant conflicts of interest. Freeman had served on the board of China National Offshore Oil Corp., a company owned by the Chinese government that has invested in Sudan and Iran; led the Washington-based, Saudi-funded Middle East Policy Council; and chaired a consulting firm that had worked with foreign companies and governments.

Obama looked the other way at Freeman's role as a de facto lobbyist for Saudi royalty. Even worse, he ignored Freeman's “blame America” record. Freeman said our country exhibited “an ugly mood of chauvinism” after 9/11 and condemned his countrymen for connecting the dots of Islam and Saudi-funded jihad: “Before Americans call on others to examine themselves, we should examine ourselves.” He inveighed against the “Israel Lobby” in his resignation letter.

The Freeman withdrawal came after a series of Obama nominee withdrawals that the Beltway media have conveniently forgotten. By this time in Obama's first term, former Democrat New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson had withdrawn as Commerce secretary nominee after both liberals and conservatives protested his long record of corruption and incompetence. It took 33 days before Team Obama threw Richardson — who was the subject of a high-profile probe and ongoing grand jury investigation into whether he traded New Mexico government contracts for campaign contributions — and his ethical baggage off the bus.

Richardson's replacement, former GOP Sen. Judd Gregg, quickly withdrew after disagreements over Obama's massive federal stimulus proposal and Democrats' politicization of the census.

Former Democrat South Dakota Sen. Tom Daschle was forced to withdraw as Obama's Health and Human Services nominee amid a storm of ethical scandal, conflicts of interest and tax avoidance. That was compounded by Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner's admission of failure to pay $43,000 in federal self-employment taxes for four years. At least five other Treasury staff picks withdrew before Obama's 100-day mark over tax problems, conflicts of interest, bad judgment and records of lax oversight of industry.

By the end of his first 100 days, Obama had set a turnover record for an incoming Cabinet with four major withdrawals, and had announced less than half of his Senate-confirmed Cabinet positions, with only 10 approved — even though Democrats had an overwhelming Senate majority.

Yes, there will be bumps in the road and lumps to take as President Trump builds his team. But dishonest media and a preening political establishment pretending there's something “unprecedented” about such stumbles only discredit themselves.

