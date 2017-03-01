Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Featured Commentary

Purge the 'marriage penalty'

Ed Feulner | Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Getty Images
WEST PALM BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 14: A couple exchanges rings as they participate in a group Valentine's day wedding ceremony at the National Croquet Center on February 14, 2017 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Approximately 40 couples were married in a ceremony put on by the Palm Beach County Clerk & Comptroller's office. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Updated 14 minutes ago

A very late Valentine's Day gift from the federal government? It still could happen. I'm talking about getting rid of the “marriage penalty” that's built into one of our biggest welfare programs.

That program is the Earned Income Tax Credit. The EITC is the nation's second-largest means-tested cash welfare program. The EITC, unlike other welfare programs, is structured to give incentives to work. But reforms are needed to help it better achieve that purpose — and to ensure that it doesn't discourage marriage.

The EITC provides “refundable” tax credits to low-income individuals. What's a “refundable tax credit”? It's simply a cash welfare grant to individuals who have no federal income tax liability.

Historically, around two-thirds of the families with children receiving the EITC are single parents, and one-third are married couples, according to welfare expert Robert Rector. The average value of an EITC payment to a family with children was $2,919.

Now, there are several problems with the EITC program. Fraud is rampant, for one thing. Erroneous overclaims account for at least a quarter of the $59 billion in annual EITC spending.

Another problem is how EITC benefits can go to non-parents. Grandparents, aunts, uncles and older siblings and step-siblings can often claim EITC cash bonuses for children. As Rector points out, this leads to “benefit shopping,” arbitrarily assigning children for EITC purposes to relatives whose earnings will elicit the highest EITC payment.

But let's focus for now on how the EITC discriminates against married couples. In most cases, the EITC benefits received by unmarried parents who cohabit are significantly higher than those received by similar couples who are married.

To understand why, consider a father and mother who each earn $20,000 per year and have two children. If they simply live together, each parent will file a separate income tax return, and their income will be maximized if each parent claims one child for tax purposes. They won't pay any income tax, but they will receive a combined $7,269 in refundable tax credits through the EITC and the Additional Child Tax Credit, or ACTC.

But if they marry, it's a different story. They still pay no federal income tax, but their refundable tax credits are cut from $7,269 to $2,960. Just getting married forces this couple to give up about one-tenth of their income.

This disincentive to marriage is not only unwise, but perverse. “Research consistently demonstrates that married adults are physically and emotionally healthier than non-married adults; they are also more economically secure,” Rector writes.

When looking at families with the same race and same parental education, we find that, compared to intact married families, children from single-parent homes are:

• More than twice as likely to be arrested for a juvenile crime.

• Twice as likely to be treated for emotional and behavioral problems.

• Roughly twice as likely to be suspended or expelled from school.

There's a lot to fix in the EITC program, and one of the most important is eliminating its marriage penalty. It may not seem very romantic, but increasing EITC benefits for married couples with children is one of the best gifts Uncle Sam could give.

Ed Feulner is founder of The Heritage Foundation (www.heritage.org).

