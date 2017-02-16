Renewing the U.S.-Israel relationship

With each passing year of the Obama administration, the stability of the U.S. relationship with Israel became increasingly uncertain.

In 2011, President Obama called for the Jewish state to go back to indefensible 1967 borders, arguing that land must be exchanged for a peace agreement with the Palestinians. A few years later, Secretary of State John Kerry accused Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East, of being an apartheid state.

When Hamas was firing hundreds of rockets into Israel during the summer of 2014, with Israeli civilians as the target, National Security Adviser Susan Rice urged Israel to show restraint in responding to the aggression.

In 2015, Obama refused to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House during a trip to the U.S., claiming he didn't want to meddle in the upcoming Israeli elections. We later found out that former Obama political operatives were sent to Israel to organize opposition to Netanyahu's re-election bid.

Then late last year in the waning days of the Obama administration, former U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power refused to condemn an anti-Israel resolution declaring the Western Wall Palestinian territory.

Most egregiously, the Obama administration led the international community into an Iranian nuclear agreement, which doesn't prevent the regime from getting a bomb. The deal simply delays the process.

But the era of lectures about apartheid and drawing moral equivalences between Israelis and Palestinians appear to be over as the Trump administration cleans the slate on U.S.-Israeli relations.

During his first visit to the White House and meeting with President Trump this week, Netanyahu seemed overjoyed about the new administration and the potential it brings for Middle East peace.

“I think that if we work together, and not just the United States and Israel but so many others in the region who see eye-to-eye on the great magnitude and danger of the Iranian threat, I think we can roll back Iran's aggression and danger. That's something that's important for Israel and the Arab states but I think it's vitally important for America,” Netanyahu said.

“I believe the great opportunity for peace comes from a regional approach and involving our newfound Arab partners in pursuit of a broader peace and peace with the Palestinians. I greatly look forward to discussing this in detail with you, Mr. President, because I think if we work together, we have a shot,” Netanyahu continued.

Although Trump asked Netanyahu to hold off on new Israeli settlements, at least for the time being, his words were offered as a simple request as part of a negotiation rather than as a condemnation. A warm American embrace of a liberty-minded Israel, with respect for human dignity and life, has been long overdue.

The U.S.-Israel relationship certainly has been renewed for the better.

Katie Pavlich is news editor of TownHall.com. Her exclusive column appears on the first and third Fridays of the month.