Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

Renewing the U.S.-Israel relationship

Katie Pavlich | Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, 8:55 p.m.
Katie Pavlich

Updated 1 hour ago

With each passing year of the Obama administration, the stability of the U.S. relationship with Israel became increasingly uncertain.

In 2011, President Obama called for the Jewish state to go back to indefensible 1967 borders, arguing that land must be exchanged for a peace agreement with the Palestinians. A few years later, Secretary of State John Kerry accused Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East, of being an apartheid state.

When Hamas was firing hundreds of rockets into Israel during the summer of 2014, with Israeli civilians as the target, National Security Adviser Susan Rice urged Israel to show restraint in responding to the aggression.

In 2015, Obama refused to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House during a trip to the U.S., claiming he didn't want to meddle in the upcoming Israeli elections. We later found out that former Obama political operatives were sent to Israel to organize opposition to Netanyahu's re-election bid.

Then late last year in the waning days of the Obama administration, former U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power refused to condemn an anti-Israel resolution declaring the Western Wall Palestinian territory.

Most egregiously, the Obama administration led the international community into an Iranian nuclear agreement, which doesn't prevent the regime from getting a bomb. The deal simply delays the process.

But the era of lectures about apartheid and drawing moral equivalences between Israelis and Palestinians appear to be over as the Trump administration cleans the slate on U.S.-Israeli relations.

During his first visit to the White House and meeting with President Trump this week, Netanyahu seemed overjoyed about the new administration and the potential it brings for Middle East peace.

“I think that if we work together, and not just the United States and Israel but so many others in the region who see eye-to-eye on the great magnitude and danger of the Iranian threat, I think we can roll back Iran's aggression and danger. That's something that's important for Israel and the Arab states but I think it's vitally important for America,” Netanyahu said.

“I believe the great opportunity for peace comes from a regional approach and involving our newfound Arab partners in pursuit of a broader peace and peace with the Palestinians. I greatly look forward to discussing this in detail with you, Mr. President, because I think if we work together, we have a shot,” Netanyahu continued.

Although Trump asked Netanyahu to hold off on new Israeli settlements, at least for the time being, his words were offered as a simple request as part of a negotiation rather than as a condemnation. A warm American embrace of a liberty-minded Israel, with respect for human dignity and life, has been long overdue.

The U.S.-Israel relationship certainly has been renewed for the better.

Katie Pavlich is news editor of TownHall.com. Her exclusive column appears on the first and third Fridays of the month.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.