Reinventing state government

Imagine if Stephen King had written “Green Eggs and Ham.” What if Dr. Seuss had penned “The Shining”?

Gov. Tom Wolf's third budget address was an equally disorienting shift in tone and substance — almost as if the most liberal governor in the country were polishing his conservative credentials.

Wolf targeted bureaucratic waste to close the ever-widening budget deficit, including consolidating agencies, reforming corrections programs and streamlining government services. Laudably, he proposed reducing corporate welfare subsidies for politically connected businesses that have failed to encourage long-term job growth.

But Wolf hasn't completely broken from the past: He still wants $1 billion in new taxes, amounting to $315 per family of four.

There's no reason to demand more from taxpayers. The General Assembly should take this opportunity to double down on Wolf's reform mindset — without tax hikes. Following are three ways to help end the cycle of budget deficits for years to come.

• Pension reform

State public pensions are more than $60 billion in debt — about $5,000 for every Pennsylvania man, woman and child.

But for 10 years, government union leaders have denied the pension crisis and argued against reform. Meanwhile, state taxes and property taxes have ballooned to fund the ever-growing pension burden. School districts have laid off teachers and cut programs as more education dollars are consumed by pension costs.

But major change could be just a few votes away. A proposal placing newly hired state workers into a new pension plan needed just three more votes to pass the House last year. The bill provided a 401(k)-type plan alongside a smaller traditional (defined benefit) plan for new hires. This would shift billions in future financial risk away from taxpayers.

• Full liquor privatization

On a recent trip to the supermarket, I witnessed a couple excited to finally buy wine with their groceries. But excitement turned to frustration when they couldn't buy wine at the regular checkout or groceries at the wine register. Pennsylvania's government liquor monopoly and archaic alcohol laws still make no sense.

Full liquor privatization could deliver Pennsylvanians the convenience they want and generate between $1.1 and $1.6 billion in immediate revenue.

• Reinvent Medicaid

Let's face it: Medicaid doesn't provide quality health care. Medicaid recipients experience more difficulty finding doctors and longer wait times than those with private insurance. Yet, more than one-third of Pennsylvania's total operating budget goes to Medicaid programs. These costs are rising faster than the state economy, making the program unsustainable.

With talk in Washington, D.C., of block granting Medicaid to the states, lawmakers have a new opportunity to reinvent Medicaid for those who truly need it. More robust Health Savings Accounts can ease the transition from Medicaid to private health insurance, while work requirements and sliding-scale premiums would concentrate resources on individuals most in need.

Lawmakers should view Wolf's proposal not as a final product but as a starting point they can improve upon with reforms that will benefit all Pennsylvanians.

Nathan A. Benefield is vice president and chief operating officer for the Commonwealth Foundation in Harrisburg.