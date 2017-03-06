Where have the liberal Democrats gone?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

What happened to liberal Democrats and their concerns about civil liberties and government surveillance of American citizens?

Liberals once hated the CIA. And they loved the Russians. Yeah, you can look it up.

Edward Snowden became the liberal demigod and WikiLeaks was their winged chariot of truth and beauty. Liberals fretted about the powers of the intelligence community being used on private citizens for political reasons.

So what happened to them? What happened to the ideals of these liberal Democrats?

Donald Trump was elected president — that's what happened to them.

And now you can clearly see the change in them as Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, has become a feast for the crows.

Flynn deserves his punishment. Make no mistake about that. He reportedly lied to Vice President Mike Pence about his phone conversations with a Russian ambassador that included discussion of the Obama administration's sanctions against Russia.

So Flynn is gone, forced to resign, his head high on a spike upon the Democratic Party ramparts.

But what victory are they celebrating, exactly? And at what cost to the republic?

What would have been bothersome to liberals of old is that Flynn may have been targeted for a takedown by intelligence operatives liberals once loathed.

Flynn and Trump warred with the intelligence community during the campaign, and Trump called out the CIA and others on multiple occasions, tweeting at them, provoking them.

The damning news was that there are reportedly transcripts of Flynn speaking with the ambassador — before Trump was inaugurated. The conversations were recorded during routine monitoring of foreign officials' communications in the U.S.

What's astounding about this is that news reports on Flynn's conversations also mentioned something else: The existence of many intelligence community sources, many of whom presumably read the transcripts and leaked their contents to reporters.

That's what is amazing. That the intelligence community records the conversations of a private citizen and leaks to damage and weaken a president.

Liberals — who once prided themselves on being civil libertarians — are overjoyed.

Now Trump is in open, public war with American intelligence, and liberals cheer on the intelligence community leakers.

This open declaration of war is dangerous.

The Flynn story feeds into Democrats' belief that Trump is some tool of Vladimir Putin. It's not whether they believe it that matters. What matters is that they see a way to sear this deeply upon the American mind before the 2018 elections.

Democrats will continue to push this theme, even if it means celebrating a possible takedown of administration officials by American intelligence.

So why aren't liberals more concerned, when once they'd be outraged about authoritarian tactics?

For the same reasons they weren't concerned about presidential overreach when their guy was president.

Because for many Democrats, just like for many Republicans, it's all about power, isn't it? And ideals — even those which help keep the republic — be damned.

John Kass is a columnist for the Chicago Tribune.