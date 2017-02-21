Is Putin detente dead?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Among the reasons Donald Trump is president is that he read the nation and the world better than his rivals.

He saw the surging power of American nationalism at home and of ethnonationalism in Europe. And he embraced Brexit.

While our bipartisan establishment worships diversity, Trump saw Middle America recoiling from the demographic change brought about by Third World invasions. And he promised to curb them.

While our corporatists burn incense at the shrine of the global economy, Trump went to visit the working-class casualties. And those forgotten Americans in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin responded.

And while Bush II and President Obama plunged us into Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Yemen and Syria, Trump saw that his countrymen wanted to be rid of the endless wars and to start putting America first.

This was the agenda Americans voted for. But what raises doubt about whether Trump can follow through on his commitments is the size and virulence of the anti-Trump forces in Washington.

Consider his plan to pursue a rapprochement with Russia.

America's elites still praise FDR for partnering with one of the great mass murderers of human history, Stalin, to defeat Hitler. Yet Trump is not to be allowed to achieve a partnership with Putin, whose great crime was a bloodless retrieval of a Crimea that had belonged to Russia since the 18th century. The anti-Putin paranoia here is astonishing.

As for the mainstream media, they appear bent upon the ruin of Trump, and the stick with which they mean to beat him to death is this narrative: Trump is the Siberian Candidate, the creature of Putin and the Kremlin. His ties to the Russians are old and deep. It was to help Trump that Russia hacked the DNC and the computer of Hillary Clinton's campaign chief John Podesta.

The epidemic of Russophobia makes it almost impossible to pursue normal relations. Indeed, in reaction to the constant attacks, the White House seems to be toughening up toward Russia.

Thus we see U.S. troops headed for Poland, Bulgaria and Romania, NATO troops being sent into the Baltic States, and new tough rhetoric from the White House about Russia having to restore Crimea to Ukraine.

Where Russians saw hope with Trump's election, they are now apparently yielding to disillusionment and despair.

The question arises: If not toward better relations with Russia, where are we going with this bellicosity?

Russia is not going to give up Crimea. Not only would Putin not do it, the Russian people would abandon him if he did.

What then is the end goal of this bristling Beltway hostility to Putin and Russia, and the U.S.-NATO buildup in the Baltic and Black Sea regions? Is a Cold War II with Russia now an accepted and acceptable reality?

A second cold war with Russia, its back up against a wall, may not end quite so happily as the first.

Pat Buchanan is the author of “The Greatest Comeback: How Richard Nixon Rose From Defeat to Create the New Majority.”