A pity party, not a tea party

The protests began immediately upon the election of Donald J. Trump to the presidency. Stunned by an election defeat they did not see coming, the far reaches of the left reacted by taking to the streets in a fit seldom seen in American politics.

The temper tantrum has not subsided.

In the months since the 2016 presidential election, celebrities have vented on award shows while the aggrieved (even those who don't know why they are aggrieved) have taken to the streets, to airports and even to the gates of President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. It seems the only tactic remaining is for powerless left-wingers to complain — and to do so loudly.

The pending repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act — which turned out to be not so affordable — has sent protesters scurrying to town hall meetings conducted by various Republican members of Congress. This has given rise to comparisons to the grassroots tea party movement that gained considerable influence early in Obama's presidency.

But this is not your father's tea party.

The differences between the tea party movement of the right and what we see happening today transcend ideology. The tea party movement is reviled by the left precisely because it occupies that sweet spot in American politics that brings together conservatives and much of the center. Its goals are clear, its principles are rooted in the nation's history and culture, and at its core it presents an optimistic vision for the future.

The effectiveness of the tea party so scared the Obama administration that it began using government power, namely the Internal Revenue Service, to hinder and harass development of the movement. Efforts at countering the tea party surge with a hapless group loosely known as the Occupy movement ended up being nothing more than an opportunity for frustrated campers to spend a few weeks in public parks.

The week after the presidential inauguration and the so-called “women's march” protests that followed, I was in Washington, D.C. As I sat at a downtown restaurant awaiting a breakfast meeting, I struck up a conversation with the server and commented that the previous week must have been exciting. The expression on his face changed to one of anger as he recounted how protesters had smashed out the windows of the restaurant, causing it to have to close for a day. For him that meant a day of lost wages.

This illustrates a key difference between the tea party movement and what is happening today on the American left. Tea partiers did not vandalize buildings and set fire to cars. Tea party activists are respectful of public places, value private property and channeled their anger into policy reform.

Left-wing protesters seek to stifle free speech. They have kept conservatives from speaking at college campuses and even blocked Education Secretary Betsy DeVos from entering a public school. This is a tactic of the left: When one can't win the argument, prevent the other side from arguing.

If a rally or protest looks like a Barnum & Bailey sideshow, then it won't be taken seriously by average Americans. The endless protests are not going to morph into a tea party of the left. Rather, what you have is a pity party thrown by a group of people with nothing to offer except footage to fill the screens of the mainstream media.

Lowman Henry is chairman and CEO of the Lincoln Institute and host of the weekly Lincoln Radio Journal.