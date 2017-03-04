Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Featured Commentary

Ranking America's presidents

Paul Kengor | Saturday, March 4, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 36 minutes ago

C-SPAN just released a survey ranking all 44 presidents. This is a serious survey, far superior to ridiculous surveys of the past, which were largely run by liberal academics giving high rankings to liberal presidents and then patting themselves on the back for their scholarly rectitude.

C-SPAN instead has endeavored to provide a valuable corrective to such academic fraud by assembling a more rounded group of scholars. I was one of 91 surveyed, which included roughly 10 to 20 conservative scholars. To be sure, that's hardly balanced, especially in a country where the population has self-identified as conservative over liberal by margins of nearly two-to-one for decades. But still, it's far superior to the farce of previous surveys, for which “diversity” means permitting one or two conservatives.

C-SPAN established ranking criteria that were commendably nonpartisan: public persuasion; crisis leadership; economic management; moral authority; international relations; administrative skills; relations with Congress; vision/setting an agenda; pursued equal justice for all; and performance within context of times. For each of the 10 criteria, a president received a score from one to 10.

Given these criteria, I personally had no choice but to score very high presidents like FDR, Woodrow Wilson and LBJ, who I did not approve of. But these presidents were extremely effective. Did Wilson have an agenda and vision and get it through? You bet he did. So did FDR and LBJ.

Those same criteria prompted me to rank George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, Ronald Reagan and Dwight Eisenhower very high.

Here's the final top 10: 1. Lincoln; 2. Washington; 3. FDR; 4. Teddy Roosevelt; 5. Eisenhower; 6. Truman; 7. Jefferson; 8. Kennedy; 9. Reagan; 10. LBJ. Following at 11 and 12 were Woodrow Wilson and Barack Obama.

And what about that? Let's be honest: Obama placing near the top quartile of the greatest presidents of all time is ridiculous. It cannot be justified. Think about it. Try to put aside whether you're a liberal or a conservative. Pretend that you've being tasked as a professional to be non-partisan. Do the exercise yourself. Go through those 10 categories. Ascribe Obama a score of 1 to 10, and do so relative to other presidents you've ranked. Where would you give Obama a 10? How many times (if any) would you score him even a 5?

What did Barack Obama accomplish? What was the Obama vision/agenda and how successful was he in implementing it? Where is the list of signature domestic achievements by Obama? Obama-care maybe? It was a disaster from the rollout, and it's going to be repealed and replaced.

Did he even have a crisis to lead? How about Benghazi as a candidate?

Was Obama re-elected in landslides like a Reagan or LBJ or FDR? Quite the contrary, he was the first president ever re-elected with fewer votes, popular and electoral. His Democratic Party was annihilated in his mid-term elections, and he couldn't elect a Democrat successor in the White House. Republicans now utterly dominate state legislatures in an unprecedented way, thanks in large part to Obama.

Where was Obama's Camp David? What did he do for the Middle East or relations with Russia and NATO? Where's his NAFTA? Where's his missile-reduction treaty? Where's his chemical weapons ban?

As for Obama's economic record, it was historically, colossally bad. During his eight years, the average annual GDP growth was 1.5 percent, the weakest of any post-WWII president — and fourth worst ever. And to still blame that failure on George W. Bush after eight years is laughably ludicrous. Obama's GDP growth in 2016 (eight years after Bush) was a terrible 1.6 percent.

Not only was Bush's economic-growth rate better, but so was Jimmy Carter's. At 3.3 percent, Carter actually had double Obama's growth rate!

In short, I'm stunned that Obama placed 12th. Based on the criteria given for ranking these presidents, it's simply not plausible. In fact, I don't see how Bill Clinton didn't rate higher than Obama. (I bet Clinton is peeved at the results of this survey.)

In an otherwise pretty good ranking of presidents, one that at least makes sense given the criteria, the Obama placement is an obvious indicator that liberal academics can't be trusted to objectively rank their own.

Paul Kengor is professor of political science and executive director of The Center for Vision & Values at Grove City College. His forthcoming book is “A Pope and a President: John Paul II, Ronald Reagan, and the Extraordinary Untold Story of the 20th Century” (April 2017).

