Featured Commentary

Civil forfeiture amounts to criminal behavior

Ed Feulner | Saturday, March 11, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Living in a free society brings benefits but also responsibilities. One of the most important is keeping an eye on government. You never know when lawmakers will try to do something bad — or something that seems good initially, then goes spectacularly wrong.

A prime example of the latter: civil forfeiture.

It's a law-enforcement tool that allows police to keep the proceeds from whatever property they seize in the course of conducting an investigation or making an arrest. The idea was to remove the profit incentive from criminal kingpins. If you could more easily grab their ill-gotten goods, the theory went, the more you would reduce crime.

What could go wrong? Plenty. Just ask Carole Hinders.

Hinders owned and operated Mrs. Lady's Mexican Food in Spirit Lake, Iowa, for nearly 40 years. Then, according to “Arresting Your Property,” a special report by the Meese Center for Legal and Judicial Studies: “In August 2013, through a secret warrant and with no warning, the federal government seized Carole's entire bank account—nearly $33,000. She was not charged with any crime, nor did the government claim that her money was earned through any illegal activity; however, she was told by two IRS agents that they seized her account because she had made several cash deposits of slightly less than $10,000.

“The IRS viewed this as an attempt to avoid a federal reporting requirement on deposits exceeding $10,000. The simple explanation for this was that Carole's small establishment was cash-only; to avoid the danger of keeping large amounts of cash at the restaurant, she made frequent deposits to her bank account.”

It took Hinders more than a year of fighting (thanks to pro bono representation by the Institute for Justice) to get her money back. And she's one of the lucky ones. Many victims' legal battles didn't end well.

The Meese Center has been compiling a database of such stories of ordinary people who have had assets seized despite little or no evidence of criminal activity.

In 2013, two IRS agents showed up at Andrew Clyde's Athens, Ga., gun shop to seize nearly $1 million for the same “offense” Hinders had committed: making repeated cash deposits.

The Contemporary Art Museum in Detroit was hosting an event in 2008 for 130 guests when armor-clad police stormed in, guns drawn, and forced everyone to the floor. They then seized 40 vehicles. Why? The museum had failed to get a permit to serve alcohol. Attendees were forced to pay $900 each to get their vehicles back.

So what can be done? “Arresting Your Property” lists several commonsense reforms. Perhaps the most obvious is to reaffirm the presumption of innocence. Civil forfeiture has turned this vital concept on its head, leaving property owners to essentially prove they are innocent. Another is to raise the standard of proof from a “preponderance of the evidence” to “clear and convincing evidence.”

Like many Americans, I want police to be able to stop criminal activity. Their hands shouldn't be tied by unreasonably restrictive laws that make it all but impossible to do their jobs. But in the case of civil forfeiture, the pendulum has swung much too far the other way.

Far from stopping crime, it's fostering contempt for law enforcement and targeting innocent people. It's time to rein in this abusive practice.

Ed Feulner is founder of The Heritage Foundation.

