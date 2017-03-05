Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Featured Commentary

Rebooting President Trump

Peter Morici | Sunday, March 5, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

President Trump is off to the rockiest start of any modern president. He faces remarkably well-organized opposition from liberal activists, but his biggest problems are bad management, staffing and questionable strategic decisions at the White House.

Trump appears insensitive to the fact that running the government is quite different than managing a string of real estate holdings. His Manhattan office buildings and Scottish golf resort are largely independent businesses, whereas in government, seemingly focused initiatives can have terribly far-reaching consequences.

For example, his executive order to suspend immigration from seven Middle Eastern and African countries had profound implications for high-tech employers, legal immigrants and allies throughout the region and Europe.

No doubt Trump was elected to bring much-needed change to U.S. economic and security policies, and the executive branch has the capacity to help him craft initiatives that accomplish his goals and mitigate economic, political and foreign policy fallout. But the executive order on immigration was not adequately vetted, faced unforeseen opposition and resulted in fatal legal challenges.

He has set up competing power centers with operatives from the campaign — White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon and Senior Adviser Stephen Miller — vying for influence with more seasoned political hands — Vice President Mike Pence and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. And he appears to rely too much on the former, who favor impulsive and disruptive tactics, to inform his decisions when they simply are not qualified by adequate expertise and temperament for their roles.

More broadly, the White House staff and Cabinet appointments sorely lack economic and domestic and foreign policy technical expertise, and a sense is emerging that the White House is not competent or sensitive to the complexity of effective decision-making.

For example, much is wrong with our tax systems and trade agreements. But Trump has yet to articulate well-reasoned goals for personal and corporate tax reform. He doesn't have anyone in his inner circle who knows how to evaluate competing reform ideas for their impacts on investment and growth or to score their consequences for revenues and budget deficits. And he has no one qualified to hire people to perform those tasks or effectively evaluate that work.

The best thing Trump could do would be to move his former campaign advisers to political assignments — preferably projects off-site at the Republican National Committee — and put Pence and Priebus in charge of running the White House with the help of truly competent economists and domestic and foreign policy experts. Then he should create task forces headed by qualified White House operatives and top Cabinet department officials to lead on specific issues.

Credible, well-reasoned proposals and carefully orchestrated diplomacy with Congress and foreign leaders will win results and quiet critics — or at least minimize the latter's influence with voters — much more than impulsive actions, loud rhetoric and calamitous confrontations in the courts and international forums.

Peter Morici is an economist and business professor at the University of Maryland, and a national columnist.

